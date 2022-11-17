At Crossbar in Richardson, the soccer field was turned into a picnic area with a big screen projection of World Cup soccer. "This happens once every four years, so it's kind of the biggest thing that happens in the soccer community," Crossbar co-owner Preston Osborn said. "If you want to really see what it's like and see why everyone is so passionate about it, now is the best time."

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO