Looking at the USMNT's Best World Cup Finishes Ever
After eight long years, the U.S. men’s national soccer team will make its World Cup return. The U.S. failed to qualify in 2018 in a disappointing result for fans across the country. But the Americans will head to Qatar this year after a strong showing in the CONCACAF qualifying games.
Australia at the Fifa World Cup 2022: how and what time to watch Socceroos vs France live
The tournament has kicked off in Qatar. How can football fans follow the action? What time is kick-off against France, Tunisia and Denmark? Your questions answered with our guide
What is the Smallest Country to Win the FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. International soccer oftentimes can be a numbers game. No, not in terms of scorelines, but rather, population. Unlike club competitions, international teams can only pick players who are from...
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
Fans Experience Difficulties Entering Stadium for England vs. Iran Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The second day of this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar. The first match of Monday kicked off between England and Iran at the Khalifa International...
Breaking Down How the FIFA World Cup Extra Time Rules Work
Sometimes 90 minutes of soccer isn’t enough. That’s not the case in group play of the World Cup, where games tied after regulation end in a draw, with both teams receiving a point in the standings. But more than 90 minutes of soccer occasionally is needed in the elimination round of the tournament, creating some of the sport’s most thrilling moments.
North Texas Soccer Fans Gather to Watch U.S. Men's National Team in World Cup
At Crossbar in Richardson, the soccer field was turned into a picnic area with a big screen projection of World Cup soccer. "This happens once every four years, so it's kind of the biggest thing that happens in the soccer community," Crossbar co-owner Preston Osborn said. "If you want to really see what it's like and see why everyone is so passionate about it, now is the best time."
