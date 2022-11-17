Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasJemez Pueblo, NM
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
KRQE News 13
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University...
More than 100 Albuquerque families gifted Thanksgiving meal supplies
Those involved said a lot of preparation led up to the hand-out.
KRQE News 13
Traditional Spanish Market is back for Thanksgiving weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more. People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed...
New vendor ordinance passes city council
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors passed an ordinance Monday making it easier for vendors to operate in the city. The ordinance allows vendors to pay for one permit to operate in farmers’ markets across the city. Previously, they had to have a license for each market they were in. Now, vendors will pay $50 […]
KRQE News 13
Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. In hopes of revitalizing downtown, the program will award grants ranging from $50,000...
KRQE News 13
Tamashi is ready to cater your upcoming holiday event
Tamashi is a locally owned restaurant specializing in creating cuisine that nourishes the body and the soul. They use only the best ingredients sourced from the ocean and brought right to the table. With the holidays right around the corner, if you are still looking for a catering company Tamashi...
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico
Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
City council set permit standards for sanctioned homeless camps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have set permitting standards for the running of sanctioned homeless camps. Councilors passed multiple changes, including the so-called Good Neighbor Program that has operators meet with those in the neighborhood about what’s going on in the space. City officials say they have some experience with that already as the […]
“It’s a dumb idea”: Martineztown residents say garbage transfer station bad fit for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “It’s a bad idea; it’s a dumb idea,” says Bill Sabatini. He has strong feelings about the idea of a Solid Waste Transfer Station near his home by the Big I. “It’s just totally inappropriate for here.” The City of Albuquerque says they bought the property at the corner of Menaul and […]
KRQE News 13
Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch
It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. Woman found...
Panhandling in Albuquerque affected by new council measure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Council approved a measure designed to keep people off medians. The new “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance” is an updated version of a law passed a few years ago that got blocked by the courts for violating people’s rights. The current version took out much of the controversial material, including […]
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8
SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
Sights and Sounds: ‘Live After 5’ at the museum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum offers various activities free of charge every third Thursday of the month from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Associate Curator of Education Jessica Coyle says the museum tries to organize activities “that are highlighting whatever exhibitions” they have at the museum. These activities usually include art making, yoga […]
Northeast Heights neighbor faces judge over trashed yard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in the Inez Neighborhood in the Northeast Heights have been trying for years to get their neighbor to get rid of the junk in his yard. The city took him to court and won. Today, the homeowner appeared in front of a judge for a progress report and the judge had […]
UNM president releases statement on weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes is saying Monday night, as someone who works and lives on UNM campus, she understands that a safe campus is crucial to the university’s success. She remains committed to the safety and security of UNM while acknowledging the challenges they face as an open campus […]
KOAT 7
Balloon hits powerlines in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are responding to a downed hot air balloon in southwest Albuquerque. The sheriff's office says a downed balloon hit powerlines near 114th Street and Central Ave. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Albuquerque veteran’s family gifted home improvements
A local family was gifted the opportunity to update the outside of their house a little bit.
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
Nob Hill pet store scrambles to keep pets safe after window broken
"We have rats, hundreds of tarantulas, snakes, all kinds of good stuff," said Dylan Mueller. Mueller is part owner of Predator and Prey Exotics.
Comments / 0