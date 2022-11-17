ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

KRQE News 13

Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family

Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional Spanish Market is back for Thanksgiving weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more. People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New vendor ordinance passes city council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors passed an ordinance Monday making it easier for vendors to operate in the city. The ordinance allows vendors to pay for one permit to operate in farmers’ markets across the city. Previously, they had to have a license for each market they were in. Now, vendors will pay $50 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tamashi is ready to cater your upcoming holiday event

Tamashi is a locally owned restaurant specializing in creating cuisine that nourishes the body and the soul. They use only the best ingredients sourced from the ocean and brought right to the table. With the holidays right around the corner, if you are still looking for a catering company Tamashi...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico

Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City council set permit standards for sanctioned homeless camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have set permitting standards for the running of sanctioned homeless camps. Councilors passed multiple changes, including the so-called Good Neighbor Program that has operators meet with those in the neighborhood about what’s going on in the space. City officials say they have some experience with that already as the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch

It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. Woman found...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Panhandling in Albuquerque affected by new council measure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Council approved a measure designed to keep people off medians. The new “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance” is an updated version of a law passed a few years ago that got blocked by the courts for violating people’s rights. The current version took out much of the controversial material, including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8

SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sights and Sounds: ‘Live After 5’ at the museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum offers various activities free of charge every third Thursday of the month from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Associate Curator of Education Jessica Coyle says the museum tries to organize activities “that are highlighting whatever exhibitions” they have at the museum. These activities usually include art making, yoga […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM president releases statement on weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes is saying Monday night, as someone who works and lives on UNM campus, she understands that a safe campus is crucial to the university’s success. She remains committed to the safety and security of UNM while acknowledging the challenges they face as an open campus […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon hits powerlines in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are responding to a downed hot air balloon in southwest Albuquerque. The sheriff's office says a downed balloon hit powerlines near 114th Street and Central Ave. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

