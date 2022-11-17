Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
numberfire.com
Broncos waive running back Melvin Gordon after Week 11
The Denver Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after their Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon's third year with the Broncos will come to a premature end after a tumultuous first half of the season. The veteran's five fumbles, several of which have come in the red zone, lead the league at the running back position, and have been a contributing factor to the team's already woeful red zone offense.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Will the Chiefs Cover as Road Favorites Against the Chargers?
To conclude Sunday in Week 11, the Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs as 5.5-point home underdogs, per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is a hefty 52.5 points, so we should see some scoring. And while the Chiefs are favored, it's expected to be a touchdown game, which means it can go either way.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals
Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can Colt McCoy Help Arizona Cover the Spread in Mexico City?
This week’s finale takes us to Arizona for a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. The big news of the day (though not very surprising) is that the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, will miss tonight’s game and could be out through the team’s week 13 bye.
numberfire.com
Schultz: Mike Williams (ankle) will reportedly play in Chargers' Week 11 matchup
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will reportedly play in Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams will reportedly return after the Chargers' wideout was sidelined two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Kansas City defense giving up 31.5 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford headed to locker room in Week 11; Bryce Perkins warming up
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was taken to the locker room in Sunday's Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford took a big hit on a sack on a long third down, and was quickly brought to the medical tent for evaluation. Following his evaluation, the team brought the veteran to the locker room and began warming his backup up to take his place. We don't know Stafford's status, but after missing Week 10 with a concussion, it seems unlikely that he returns for this game.
numberfire.com
D.J. Chark (ankle) officially active in Week 11 for Detroit
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark will play Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the New York Giants. Chark was activated off injured reserve Saturday afternoon, and now, the team has officially listed him active for Sunday's contest. Our models project Chark for 2.1 catches, 29.6 yards, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) expects to play in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) said he expects to play in the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Williams suffered a high ankle sprain just three weeks ago, but is apparently on track to suit up for tonight's game against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen just how effective Williams will be this week as he is just a few weeks removed from what can often be a 4-6 week injury, but his return should at least bode well for the Chargers' offense.
numberfire.com
DeVante Parker (knee) will play for Patriots in Week 11
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker is active Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the New York Jets. Parker was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. He'll be out there coming off the bye week following an absence in Week 9. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Browns' David Njoku (ankle) active for Week 11
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is active for Week 11's game against the Buffalo Bills. Njoku has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Sunday. It will be his first game back since injuring his ankle in Week 7. Our models expect him to see 6.1 targets against Buffalo.
numberfire.com
Kyle Pitts (knee) questionable to return for Atlanta in Week 11
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears. Pitts suffered a knee injury midway through the third quarter. Shortly after heading to the locker room, he has been deemed questionable to return. As long as Pitts is sidelined, Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt will see more work, but neither is the athlete Pitts is.
numberfire.com
Rondale Moore (groin) questionable to return for Cardinals in Week 11
The Arizona Cardinals announced that wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin) is questionable to return to Monday's Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Moore appeared to tweak his groin on his first touch of the game, and was spotted on the sidelines in discomfort afterwards. The announcement came in the first quarter, so Moore will have time to work his way back onto the field if he is healthy enough.
numberfire.com
Start Winning In Seconds
Get Soccer Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 11/21/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
numberfire.com
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) questionable for Sunday's contest versus Warriors
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Sengun's status is currently in limbo due to right groin soreness. Expect Usman Garuba to see an uptick in minutes on Sunday if Sengun is ruled out. Sengun's current projection includes 15.1 points, 8.7...
Comments / 0