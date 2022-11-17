Jewish Community Foundation awards $2.5M in grants to organizations developing programs addressing antisemitism

Read full article on original website
Long Beach Pledge guaranteed income program now accepting applications
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach residents have until Jan. 17 to apply for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Applications will be accepted for single-income earner households at or...
Karen Bass expands lead over Rick Caruso by nearly Pushes 89,000 votes
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor-Elect Karen Bass expanded her lead over developer Rick Caruso to nearly 89,000 votes in the latest updated vote count from the Nov. 8 election. Bass was declared the winner on Wednesday when her lead grew to more than 46,500 votes. Caruso led the...
Bruce’s Beach memorial quietly removed
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – The city of Manhattan Beach memorial for Bruce’s Beach has been quietly removed. I was headed to The Kettle for a late breakfast this afternoon and stopped dead in my tracks when I saw the memorial was removed. Bruce’s Beach was illegally seized from...
Shelters to open in areas where freezing temps are forecast
LOS ANGELES – With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and...
Belizean politician Shyne Barrow visits Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Belizean Leader of the Opposition Moses “Shyne” Barrow continues his quest to promote his country as an ideal destination for commerce and tourism with a recent stop to the city of Inglewood last month. Chairman, Senator Michael Peyrefitte joined Barrow in Inglewood where they...
Embattled LA Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas breaks his silence in radio interview
LOS ANGELES – Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas did an exclusive interview with KNX radio instead of appearing on KBLA 1580 with Tavis Smiley to speak directly to his constituents. “I am the elected member of the Los Angeles City Council as we speak,” Ridley-Thomas told KNX’s...
Compton sued for not releasing employee salary records
COMPTON, Calif. – The operators of the employee database portal, Transparent California, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Compton for failure to provide records under the public records act. The writ of mandate dated Nov. 8 states the City has failed to produce documents related to public...
Former crown prince of Korea shot, robbed of rolex near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after he was wounded by two armed suspects who snatched three gold chains and a Rolex watch from him outside an apartment complex a few blocks west of MacArthur Park. Officers sent to a robbery call in the...
Couple attacked in Dodger Stadium parking lot after Elton John concert
LOS ANGELES – A man was beaten unconscious in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, prompting a police investigation. The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. Details about the accident were not clear.
Universal Studios Hollywood gets into the holiday spirit
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Universal Studios Hollywood is getting into the holiday spirit this week, with the return of fan favorites “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas” beginning Friday. The Harry Potter event includes “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,”...
LAPD Captain reaches conditional settlement in lawsuit over search of home
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case.
Woman wounded in Boyle Heights shooting
LOS ANGELES – A woman was hospitalized Monday for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered while sitting in her pickup in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mission Road and First Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Man shot to death on Hollywood sidewalk
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man was found shot to death early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim’s name and age were...
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
Police search for hit-and-run motorist who left victim in ICU
LOS ANGELES – Investigators Saturday asked the public for help locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred on Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to...
Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Traffic accident leaves one dead, two injured in Orange County
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The driver was killed and two passengers were critically injured after a Mercedes-Benz slammed into the rear of a parked box truck. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at 3334 westbound Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The crash remained...
Sentencing set for man who robbed men from dating app
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man faces almost two-dozen years behind bars at sentencing Monday for targeting and robbing men he met on the Grindr dating app. Derrick Patterson, 23, pleaded guilty in July in downtown Los Angeles to federal robbery and aggravated identity theft charges. The charges carry a total sentence of up to 22 years in federal prison, prosecutors noted.
Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach
LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Authorities ID toddler who drowned in Gardena pool
GARDENA, Calif. – A three-year-old child drowned in a backyard swimming pool Nov. 18 in the city of Gardena. Authorities responded to an emergency call of a “male child” that drowned in a pool in the 13100 block of Ruthelen Ave. The child has been identified as...
