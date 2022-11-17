Attorney General Morrisey joins letter calling for federal officials to extend opioid use disorder telehealth services

Read full article on original website
FEMA COVID 19 reimbursement exceeds $4 billion in Mid Atlantic States
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided over $4 billion to Region 3 states and the District of Columbia for costs related to saving lives and protecting communities from COVID-19. Region 3 includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Local partners, state partners,...
Attorney General Morrisey reminds consumers to exercise caution when shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be careful, shop wisely, and protect their personal information as the holiday shopping season closes in. Attorney General Morrisey suggests consumers limit their use of debit cards and be aware of fraudulent websites or coupons resembling...
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminders drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning.
Eligible West Virginia residents will get help with propane heating expenses
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eligible West Virginia residents will get some help with propane heating expenses this winter. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will get an automatic $72 payment to help […]
Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
Maryland man and West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
Supplemental payment announced for eligible West Virginians who use propane for heating
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials announced a one-time supplemental payment Wednesday for West Virginians who use propane for heating and receive low income assistance as the region heads into the winter months. Residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment...
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
WV Sheetz to drop gas prices for Thanksgiving week
Starting at 3 a.m. Monday morning, Sheetz will be offering a discount on their unleaded 88 fuel at just $3.08 a gallon, with some locations going as low as $2.83 a gallon, throughout West Virginia.
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Ohio Sheetz $1.99 gas: Will it damage your car?
A report on the latest gas prices in the central Ohio area can be watched in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A regional gas station has lowered its prices significantly for Thanksgiving week, but not all cars are eligible to take part. Sheetz announced it is lowering unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 […]
Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
Coroner seeks information on couple killed in East Huntingdon house fire
Two people were killed in an East Huntingdon house fire Friday night, the Westmoreland County coroner said. The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. in a home on Espey Run Road. Coroner Tim Carson confirmed authorities are trying to find family members of Ernest Elmer Wright Sr., 87, and Nancy Wright (Hoover), 83, for next of kin notification.
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
8-vehicle crash shuts down I-79N in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles. Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits. Black ice is believed to be the cause of the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
Texas Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of West Virginia Man Who Went Missing While Trying to Buy a New Car in 2007
James Johansen was 53 years old when he was killed. His final days were concerned with a series of motor vehicle transactions; one sale that went through and a planned purchase he never got to make. Now, more than 15 years later, police in West Virginia say they’ve caught the killer.
