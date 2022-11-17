ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Dempsey on Ellen Pompeo’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Farewell (Exclusive)

 4 days ago
On Wednesday night, Patrick Dempsey stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of “Disenchanted,” the highly anticipated “Enchanted” sequel.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Patrick about reuniting with the “Enchanted” cast after 15 years, as well as his “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Ellen Pompeo stepping back from the show.

Of Ellen’s decision to reduce her role on the hit ABC show, Patrick said, “I think it's great. I think, you know, she's been on it for a long time and it's time to move on and do other things and she's doing that so… the best of luck.”

On “Grey’s Anatomy,” Patrick played McDreamy for 11 seasons and in “Enchanted,” he took on the role of Prince Charming as Robert Philip. Does he know why he’s getting cast in these roles? He answered, “I don't know. But I'm happy I'm getting cast in anything. So that's good news!”

Fans are excited to see him back with the cast of “Enchanted” for the sequel “Disenchanted.” He commented, “We always have a good time, you know, messing around, and then Amy [Adams] of course and Idina [Menzel] and then it was just a lot of fun.”

In the sequel, Patrick’s character has a teenage daughter. In real-life, he has two teenagers at home. While he can’t “embarrass them anymore,” he noted that the premiere will “probably” embarrass them.

Along with promoting “Disenchanted,” he’s also been working on “Ferrari,” which had him rocking bleached-blond hair to play racing legend Piero Taruffi!

When asked if blondes have more fun or if it’s the cars, Patrick answered, “It's both… I had fun being a blond and also driving the cars.”

