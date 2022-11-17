Read full article on original website
Driver crashes into tree while avoiding another accident in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Both weather and road conditions believed to be the cause of a single-vehicle crash in Cass County on Friday, November 18. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on US-12 near Cassopolis Road in Mason Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old David Schrader of...
Portage Holiday Market returns to Zhang Senior Center Saturday, December 3
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Holiday Market is set to take place on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portage Zhang Senior Center located at 203 East Centre Avenue. Organizers say the event will feature many local vendors selling gifts, art, stocking...
