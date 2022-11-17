Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Visit Fort Wayne’s ‘Dazzling Holiday Houses’ list returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although Christmas is still over a month away, some Fort Wayne families have already decked out their yard with enough decorations to go around for a whole neighborhood. Visit Fort Wayne highlights some of those extraordinary houses with elaborate decorations in its annual “Dazzling...
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: See creations in annual Festival of Gingerbread
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual tradition is back in Fort Wayne looking sweeter than ever. The Festival of Gingerbread has made its way downtown, and you can visit the History Center starting next week to see all the creations up close. For now, here are a few photos:
Kenny Chesney to perform in Fort Wayne
Kenny Chesney is performing at the Coliseum in the spring during his 2023 tour.
westbendnews.net
Christmas at the Old Fort
Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!
WANE-TV
10th annual Blues Bash returns with live, in-person performances
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Celebrate your story with music and fun at the annual Blues Bash at 6:00 p.m.!. The League is hosting its 10th Blues Bash at the Parkview Marro Center for Research & Innovation Saturday. As a way to provide entertainment to the Fort Wayne community as well as spread awareness for individuals with disabilities, The League hosts this musical event to “support the crucial programs” it provides.
WANE-TV
18th annual ‘Christmas on Broadway’ returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that Christmas is near, the 18th annual “Christmas on Broadway” event returned to Fort Wayne Friday. A 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce tree was lit up with over 40,000 lights as part of the festivities. The tree is located right outside...
Experience International Fare Without Leaving Indiana
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites the campus and community to get a taste of international cooking through the Special Cuisines program. Culinary students take turns preparing and serving themed meals for class credit in a project-based learning experience. The students rotate through various positions in the kitchen and dining room, creating a full-service restaurant atmosphere.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Fantasy of Lights switched on for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fantasy of Lights kicked off its 28th season Sunday night featuring more than 150 scenes for holiday-light-lovers. The Fantasy of Lights opened up a few days earlier, compared to years past, according to a media release. Traditionally, the nearly two-mile route opens the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, attendees can expect to see “new, fun, light-hearted displays,” including 25 more scenes than in 2021.
WANE-TV
Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne for the holiday season. You might find volunteers with The Salvation Army ringing the bells outside stores like Sam’s Club or Walmart as part of the annual Red Kettle Campaign. “It’s a warm feeling...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools hosts 4th annual ‘Give Back Thanksgiving’ dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools hosted the fourth annual “Give Back Thanksgiving” dinner at the FWCS Career Academy Cafeteria Monday. The dinner, prepared by culinary arts students, offered food for those in need during the holiday season. The meal included roasted herb chicken,...
WANE-TV
Get ready to shop small with Holly Shopping
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne is getting ready for a busy week. Night of Lights is on Wednesday, but local businesses get ready for Days of Holly Shopping after that. Learn more about how you can participate in the interview above. The Days of Holly Shopping...
huntington.edu
Steve Ness Honored with Distinguished Service Award
The Huntington University Foundation is pleased to announce that Steve Ness, owner of Ness Bros. Realtors & Auctioneers, will receive the 2022 Distinguished Service Award on December 14 at the December Foundation Breakfast. Ness, a Huntington County native who has successfully run a real estate and auction business for more...
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
WANE-TV
Angel Gowns drape infants with dignity and grieving parents with kindness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For one day every month, a conference room in Parkview Regional Medical Center becomes a sewing room. Volunteers line the tables with machines and fabrics, and ironing boards line the wall. They take the elegant satins and lace and beads from wedding gowns and transform them to angel gowns. Tiny outfits, for tiny babies to wear for their eternal sleep.
WANE-TV
Starbucks opens new location in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has a new Starbucks. The location at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing, in the Southtown Centre at East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard in south Fort Wayne, opened Monday. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with The Elia Group,...
WANE-TV
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to add 5th flight to 2023 schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to a local radio station’s fundraiser, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana announced it will be adding a fifth Honor Flight to its schedule in 2023. The additional flight will be dedicated to veterans who have received a Purple Heart medal, which is only...
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Explore the Union Street Market at Electric Works in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Union Street Market is opening its doors Tuesday, complete with 13 of its 18 merchants selling local goods at the new Electric Works campus. The remaining five will open in the coming weeks. The market still has space for additional vendors as well. WANE...
WANE-TV
Penguin Point closes 7 locations across northern Indiana, including Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The last Penguin Point in Fort Wayne has been closed. Penguin Point announced Monday it has closed seven locations in northern Indiana, including the location on Winchester Road. It also closed locations in Warsaw, Marion, Goshen, Plymouth and two in Elkhart. A reason for...
WANE-TV
Parlor Doughnuts to bring airy, layered dunkers this summer with a touch of American history
A new kind of doughnut place is coming to Fort Wayne, with a theme evoking the America of 100 years ago when ladies wore long dresses and big hats to send their loved ones off to the Great World War. They were the doughboys, the young men given home-baked doughnuts...
Comments / 0