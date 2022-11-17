ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

numberfire.com

Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Broncos waive running back Melvin Gordon after Week 11

The Denver Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after their Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon's third year with the Broncos will come to a premature end after a tumultuous first half of the season. The veteran's five fumbles, several of which have come in the red zone, lead the league at the running back position, and have been a contributing factor to the team's already woeful red zone offense.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
numberfire.com

Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
KANSAS STATE
numberfire.com

Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
KANSAS STATE
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals

Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

D.J. Chark (ankle) officially active in Week 11 for Detroit

Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark will play Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the New York Giants. Chark was activated off injured reserve Saturday afternoon, and now, the team has officially listed him active for Sunday's contest. Our models project Chark for 2.1 catches, 29.6 yards, 0.2...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'

Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford headed to locker room in Week 11; Bryce Perkins warming up

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was taken to the locker room in Sunday's Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford took a big hit on a sack on a long third down, and was quickly brought to the medical tent for evaluation. Following his evaluation, the team brought the veteran to the locker room and began warming his backup up to take his place. We don't know Stafford's status, but after missing Week 10 with a concussion, it seems unlikely that he returns for this game.
numberfire.com

Jazz' Collin Sexton starting for Mike Conley (knee) Monday

The Utah Jazz listed Collin Sexton as a starter with Mike Conley (knee) sidelined against the Los Aneles Clippers Monday. Sexton will take over for Conley in Monday's game while Conley rests his injured knee. Sexton could be looking at making multiple starts. Our models project Sexton, who has a...
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Sunday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a two game absence with an illness, Gordon's availability remains unknown. Expect Jeff Green to play more minutes at the four against a Dallas unit ranked fourth in defensive rating if Gordon is inactive.
DENVER, CO

