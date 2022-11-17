Read full article on original website
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
Broncos waive running back Melvin Gordon after Week 11
The Denver Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after their Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon's third year with the Broncos will come to a premature end after a tumultuous first half of the season. The veteran's five fumbles, several of which have come in the red zone, lead the league at the running back position, and have been a contributing factor to the team's already woeful red zone offense.
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Monday, Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is starting in Monday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Williams will make his third start this season after Jalen Williams was sent to the bench. In 303.4 minutes this season, Williams is averaging 0.75 FanDuel points per minute.
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday in place of injured Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Monday with Aleksej Pokusevski sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Knicks. Robinson-Earl's Monday projection includes 10.1...
Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals
Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
Zion Williamson (foot) starting in Pelicans' Monday lineup for inactive Trey Murphy (foot)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) is starting in Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Williamson will be active on Monday night after the Pelicans' star missed three games with a right foot contusion. In 34.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williamson to score 40.5 FanDuel points. Williamson's...
Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: Broncos waive Melvin Gordon, Chargers/Chiefs recap and Cordarrelle Patterson appreciation
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens give an update on the news following Week 11 in the NFL, including a recap of the Sunday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, before searching through the waiver wire for Week 12 recommendations.
D.J. Chark (ankle) officially active in Week 11 for Detroit
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark will play Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the New York Giants. Chark was activated off injured reserve Saturday afternoon, and now, the team has officially listed him active for Sunday's contest. Our models project Chark for 2.1 catches, 29.6 yards, 0.2...
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
Rams' Matthew Stafford headed to locker room in Week 11; Bryce Perkins warming up
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was taken to the locker room in Sunday's Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford took a big hit on a sack on a long third down, and was quickly brought to the medical tent for evaluation. Following his evaluation, the team brought the veteran to the locker room and began warming his backup up to take his place. We don't know Stafford's status, but after missing Week 10 with a concussion, it seems unlikely that he returns for this game.
Jazz' Collin Sexton starting for Mike Conley (knee) Monday
The Utah Jazz listed Collin Sexton as a starter with Mike Conley (knee) sidelined against the Los Aneles Clippers Monday. Sexton will take over for Conley in Monday's game while Conley rests his injured knee. Sexton could be looking at making multiple starts. Our models project Sexton, who has a...
Monday Night Football Betting: Can Colt McCoy Help Arizona Cover the Spread in Mexico City?
This week’s finale takes us to Arizona for a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. The big news of the day (though not very surprising) is that the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, will miss tonight’s game and could be out through the team’s week 13 bye.
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a two game absence with an illness, Gordon's availability remains unknown. Expect Jeff Green to play more minutes at the four against a Dallas unit ranked fourth in defensive rating if Gordon is inactive.
