Calexico, CA

thedesertreview.com

Spartans stopped in CIF semifinals

EL CENTRO — Central’s post-season voyage came to a halt at the SDS CIF DII semi final Friday, November 18 where the Spartans were chopped down by Ramona High 19-7 at Cal Jones field in El Centro. The contest started off in a stalemate as both units kept...
EL CENTRO, CA
SignalsAZ

Thanksgiving Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. Tucson City Court, including the City Prosecutor’s Office and City Public Defender’s Office, will be...
TUCSON, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Valley Community Foundation recognizes local philanthropists

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Community Foundation recognized distinguished volunteers and philanthropists during the Imperial Valley’s 10th Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration at the Old Eucalyptus House in El Centro Tuesday, November 15. Members of the public and organization representatives attended the 2-hour celebration that started...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

GUEST COLUMN: Thankful for an Lithium Valley Holiday

We at Comite Civico del Valle have a lot to be thankful for heading into the holidays. It’s been a phenomenal year for those of us who work closely in the world of environmental and social justice, and often when we wind down to gather with those close to us, we consider what’s important.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Niland suspect wounds deputy during arrest

NILAND – Imperial County Sheriff’s office deputies responded on Sunday, November 20, around 5:30 p.m., to a residence on the 200 block of Main Street in Niland. The response was in reference to a domestic disturbance in-progress, according to a recent I.C. Sheriff’s press release. The suspect...
NILAND, CA
kyma.com

More time requested in court for trio of men charged in Somerton murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case against the triad of men charged in connection to the murder of a Somerton man has been pushed back once again. They're all charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, accused of killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez in May inside of his own garage.
SOMERTON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Child in Yuma almost taken in white van, subjects still out there

YUMA - A 10-year-old boy from Yuma was walking home in the area of 1700 block of 45th Avenue around 3:00pm. When a white van stopped next to the child trying to lure him into the van with candy and video games. The child was able to get away, and...
YUMA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15

IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Convicted killer slain in Centinela prison attack

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday, November 15. William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

