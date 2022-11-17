Read full article on original website
France v Australia: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D
All the key details as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and France take on Australia in Group D in Qatar on Tuesday.
LGBTQ+ fans are sad about Harry Kane’s armband – but we’re tired of being political footballs
During Monday’s World Cup matches, the upper arms of various team captains took on a new significance. In Monday’s match against Iran, England’s Harry Kane wore an armband reading “no discrimination”, in black and white – which, despite its stated message, meant more cold-shoulder treatment for lesbian, gay, bi and trans people at this World Cup.
