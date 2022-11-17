ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senegal forward Sadio Mane ruled out of the World Cup with injury

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXv4S_0jEgHPxM00

Senegal’s Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup after failing to recover from an injury, team officials have announced.

The former Liverpool forward was forced off after 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on November 8.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Mane had taken a painful blow to his “tibial plateau” and would have an X-ray to determine the extent of the damage.

A further scan was recommended in Qatar and the Senegalese Football Federation has now taken the decision to rule Mane out of the World Cup.

Team doctor Manuel Afonso told a press conference: “Unfortunately, today’s MRI says his recovery has not been as encouraging as we had hoped and we have decided to declare Sadio Mane’s withdrawal from the World Cup.”

Mane is Senegal’s record scorer and scored the decisive penalty as his country beat Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Senegal begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on November 21 and also face hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A.

Bayern Munich later provided more details on Mane’s injury, which required an operation.

“Sadio Mane underwent successful surgery in Innsbruck by Prof Christian Fink and Dr Andy Williams from London on Thursday evening,” a club statement read.

“During the operation, a tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula. The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Virgil van Dijk hits back over criticism for not wearing ‘OneLove’ armband

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at claims the Netherlands and other countries have been spineless in the anti-discrimination armband controversy. The Dutch were one of seven European nations, also including England and Wales, who planned to have their captains wearing the rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup.
newschain

Today at the world cup: Argentina and France prepare for openers

Lionel Messi’s Argentina and defending champions France are among the teams getting their campaigns under way as the opening round of World Cup group matches continues on Tuesday. On Monday, England made an impressive start by thrashing Iran 6-2, Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with...
newschain

Netherlands see off Senegal to seize control of Group A in World Cup

The Netherlands seized the advantage in World Cup Group A as goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed a 2-0 win over African champions Senegal. The Lions of Teranga are missing their talisman, Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, at this tournament and though they battled hard, could not find a way past the debutant Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert.
newschain

Louis van Gaal says questions must be asked of FIFA over armband row

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said questions must be asked over whether FIFA has behaved correctly in the row over anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar. The Dutch, who opened their Group A campaign with a 2-0 victory over African champions Senegal, were one of seven European nations who dropped plans to wear the rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ bands after FIFA threatened them with sporting sanctions.
newschain

France suffer huge World Cup blow with Karim Benzema ruled out through injury

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France’s World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury. The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants. Benzema would have...
newschain

Ecuador spoil the Qatar World Cup party as Enner Valencia shoots down hosts

Qatar’s World Cup party fell flat on the opening night as a brace from Ecuador captain Enner Valencia condemned them to a 2-0 defeat. The tiny Gulf state was desperate to get off on the right foot from a sporting perspective, after years of criticism over the award of the World Cup to the country.
newschain

Lionel Messi in ‘good condition’ ahead of Argentina’s World Cup opener

Lionel Messi has stressed he is in “good condition” ahead of Argentina’s World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference in Qatar, skipper Messi said him sitting out part of training recently was “just precautions”. “I’m feeling very...
newschain

Jack Grealish honours celebration promise to disabled fan after World Cup goal

England’s Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan after he marked his first World Cup goal with a special celebration. Grealish tapped home the Three Lions’ final goal from close-range as they despatched Iran 6-2, marking the moment with a broad smile as he stretched his arms out to the side and rolled them in in waves.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England make impressive start and Bale seals Wales draw

England made an impressive start to their World Cup campaign on Monday as Gareth Southgate’s side thrashed Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in the other game in Group B, while there was also victory for the Netherlands over Senegal.
newschain

England captain Harry Kane disappointed after being ‘told’ to wear FIFA armband

England captain Harry Kane was left disappointed after not wearing a rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armband in their World Cup matches under threat of sporting sanctions from FIFA – while Jack Grealish said it was “a bit stupid” to prevent the skipper from doing so. On the day the...
newschain

Gary Neville: Gianni Infantino “the worst face” to represent Qatar World Cup

Gary Neville believes FIFA president Gianni Infantino is “the worst face” to represent the Qatar World Cup after his controversial monologue on Saturday and wants the governing body to “clean up its act”. Infantino delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha...
newschain

England hit Iran for six in World Cup opener as fans endure ticketing ‘carnage’

England secured a comfortable 6-2 win against Iran to get their World Cup campaign up and running in Qatar, amid “carnage” off the pitch for some fans trying to enter the stadium. Jude Bellingham’s 35th-minute header silenced the raucous Iranian fans inside the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha,...
newschain

England intend to wear ‘OneLove’ armband at World Cup as FIFA talks continue

England intend to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup and the Football Association is in discussion with FIFA about potential repercussions ahead of Monday’s opener against Iran. Harry Kane is among the captains of nine European nations planning to wear the rainbow armbands in a...
newschain

Gianni Infantino insists he is in charge at World Cup after beer ban controversy

FIFA president Gianni Infantino insists he is “200 per cent in control” of the World Cup in Qatar despite the ban on alcohol sales at stadiums raising questions over who was really in charge. Football’s governing body confirmed on Friday it had pulled plans to sell Budweiser –...
newschain

Thousands of empty seats in opening games at Qatar 2022

Significant numbers of empty seats could be seen at two of Monday’s World Cup matches in Qatar. The chief executive of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 said the country was “gripped by football fever” following Sunday’s opening ceremony but around a third of seats appeared unoccupied throughout Senegal’s match against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium.
newschain

Football rumours: Real Madrid snub Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Real Madrid have rejected the chance to resign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report in The Sun which cites Spanish outlet Marca. The 37-year-old Manchester United forward is very public about his unhappiness at Old Trafford, but Real are reportedly not looking to bring the club’s all-time record goalscorer back to the Bernabeu in January.
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win the World Cup with Argentina as he opens his final tournament against Saudi Arabia in Group C.The World Cup has evaded Messi throughout his career and the closest he came was in the final defeat to Germany in 2014.Argentina suffered poor campaigns in 2010 and 2018, but they come into Qatar as one of the favourites following their Copa America triumph last summer.It was a victory that gave Messi a long-awaited first international title with Argentina and Lionel Scaloni’s side will be confident of going far in Qatar.Here’s everything you need...
newschain

England and Wales up and running at World Cup amid off-pitch concerns for fans

England powered to their first World Cup 2022 win and Wales secured a valuable point as the home nations got their campaigns under way in Qatar. The Three Lions comfortably overcame Iran 6-2 to head straight to the top of group B before Wales battled back after a disappointing first half to draw 1-1 against the USA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy