Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported.

A preliminary investigation found that Audrey Cooper McHugh, 29, of Bend, was passing several vehicles in the fog when her Toyota Tacoma pickup collided head-on with a westbound Chevy Malibu driven by Saralee Spino-McCormack, 29, of Warm Springs.

Spino-McCormack and her right-rear passenger, a 13-year-old boy, sustained fatal injuries, OSP said. A 14-year-old female passenger and McHugh were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash closed Highway 26 for about two hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Fire and EMS, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.

