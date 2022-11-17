ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

buckrail.com

Truck fire on Teton Pass, expect delays

WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning travelers of a vehicle fire on Teton Pass. As of 9:41 a.m., a travel lane is blocked between Jackson and the Idaho state line at milepost 11. Travelers should expect delays. Buckrail @ Toby. Toby Koekkoek is a Community...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Mountain lions on the prowl in Teton Valley

DRIGGS, IDAHO — A Driggs local snapped multiple photos yesterday of a full-sized mountain lion peeking into their home from the front porch. The Driggs resident warned locals to be aware of the big cat in the Bates road area near 2000 South. Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Managers...
DRIGGS, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: A TV Dinner For Thanksgiving? Yup.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Plenty going on lately, so let’s clean off the workbench. Let’s whack some moles. Let’s bop some gophers:. – According to a news story last week, they’re bravely soldiering on in Jackson Hole, doing their best to contend with the crushing burden of great wealth. They’re too darn rich up there – some reports say the richest anywhere – and it’s causing headaches.
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Public asked for help after 6 Jackson restaurants are burglarized

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help after six restaurants were burglarized early this month. Pinky G’s, Local Restaurant and Bar, Miazga’s, The Rose, White Buffalo Club and Streetfood at the Stagecoach were broken into and burglarized on Monday, Nov. 7.
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death

CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
CUMMING, GA
eastidahonews.com

Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings

IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly hitting man, fleeing from police

TETON — A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court next month after allegedly hitting another man in the head causing lacerations and swelling on his face. The suspect then left the scene, causing law enforcement to search for him. Casey Luna Lopez is scheduled for an arraignment...
TETON, ID

