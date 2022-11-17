Read full article on original website
Yes, You Can Pair Candy Canes with Wine
There are competing tales as to why peppermint-flavored striped sugar sticks were bent into a cane shape starting in the 1800s. Most likely they were meant to resemble a shepherd’s crook from the Nativity scene, but their attractive presence (and ease of hanging) on the Christmas tree guaranteed them a place as a holiday hallmark. Something you may not have considered is pairing them with a glass of wine as an adult fireside treat. They’re more complex than you think.
Grieve 2919 Double Eagle Red (Napa Valley)
A salty, toasty top note and very rich, broad black-fruit flavors add allure to this full-bodied wine. Backed by fine-grained tannins, dark chocolate and hints of mint show up on the palate and linger on the finish. Best through 2032. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. $90,Buy Now. Designation. Double Eagle.
Soda Rock Winery 2015 Diane Marie Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
Ultraripe fruit flavors and generous oak shadings give this wine a grand, mouth-filling expression as aromas of dried blackberries, toasted oak and cedar lead to a broad, generous palate. Fine-grained tannins frame the flavors gently. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $150,Buy Now. Designation. Diane Marie. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Medlock Ames 2019 Fifty Tons Bell Mountain Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
This is a showcase vintage for this wine, supple in plum and mocha flavors, with well-integrated tannin and oak. Lengthy and muscular, with enduring power, it shows appealing mountain-like intensity. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. $110,Buy Now. Designation. Fifty Tons Bell Mountain Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
How to Store Wine Properly, and Why It Matters
Okay, so you bought a bottle of wine. Now what? Unless you plan to pop it open ASAP, wine needs to be stored properly. Wine storage can mean a few different things, depending on the type of wine and who you are as a drinker. Whether you’re new to wine or looking to start an age-worthy collection, here’s everything you need to know about storing your bottles, starting with why we care about it in the first place.
Lava Cap 2021 Estate Bottled Rosé (El Dorado)
This dark-hued rosé could almost be called a pale red wine. It releases beautiful aromas and flavors of watermelon, red apple, wild strawberry, fresh-cut basil and a hint of wet river-rock minerality. The palate enjoys a smooth mouthfeel, even as the acidity rides down the center, elevating the fruit and keeping a light, lively attitude.
Taub Family Vineyards 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Rutherford)
Well structured and dense with fruit and oak-spice flavors, this full-bodied wine wraps significant velvety tannins around black cherries, black currant and mint notes. Perfumed with cedar and cinnamon on the nose, the wine is smooth on the midpalate and lingers on the finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $70,Buy...
Lancaster 2019 Estate Bottled Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
Focused fruit and a firm structure give this wine a powerful and rather tight expression at this stage in its maturing process. Black cherry, cranberry and espresso flavors are alluring and concentrated, but need time to realize their potential. Best from 2026–2036. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $130,Buy Now.
Charles Heidsieck NV Champagne Charlie Brut (Champagne)
The return with a new iteration of this iconic Champagne, first produced in the 1980s, and named after Charles Heidsieck one of the great Champagne promoters of the 19th century, is to be welcomed. The wine itself lives up to the billing of its history, rich in the house style and with just a hint of maturity. This great wine, still full of white fruits, has so many years ahead. The wine is likely to mature gently for a decade at least. Roger Voss.
Roth 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
A vivid, spicy, toasted-oak aroma leads to concentrated, compact but deep black-fruit flavors in this intense but well-balanced wine that needs time to develop and mellow. Ginger cookies, pencil shavings, cocoa and black currants give a lot to like and the tannins will carry it for a long time. Best from 2028–2038. Jim Gordon.
Naidu Wines 2021 Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
Delicious black fruits do most of the talking in this effusive, fresh wine packed with blueberries, black raspberries and black cherries. A fresh, lively texture and very low key oak influence keep it vibrant and focused. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $60,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
It's a Headsnapper 2020 Pinot Noir (California)
Baked cherry and rose-petal aromas are wrapped in oak smoke and tar on the nose of this bottling. The palate has just enough grip to keep it serious, with intriguing flavors of pomegranate, blood sausage and hard spice. Matt Kettmann. rating. 88. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Pope Valley Winery 2019 Merlot (Napa Valley)
Light toasted-oak notes highlight this rich, velvety wine. It brings red cherries, black plums and black figs to the palate and has good, smooth tannins to add a little texture. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $48,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 15.1%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Raymond 2019 Generations Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This well-concentrated, ripe and luxurious wine coats lush blueberry and blackberry flavors in fine-grained tannins for a rich mouthfeel. It shows excellent complexity, layering and a lingering finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $175,Buy Now. Designation. Generations. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 15%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
The Enthusiast 100: The Best Wines of 2022
Our reviewers went on a hunt for discoveries this year and were not disappointed. Out of 21,000 blind-tasted wines reviewed and scored, thousands of bottles were outside the mainstream of wine retail offerings—and a good portion of those received high scores. The Enthusiast 100 puts the best of those...
Ten Acre 2019 Earl Stephens Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)
Beautiful, edgy flavors of rhubarb and sour cherries join ripe black cherries in this powerfully fruity wine. Savory touches of pine and mint add extra interest, while subtle oak spices from 35% new French barrels hardly intrude on the fruit. Light tannins and good balance make it especially mouth-watering. Jim Gordon.
J. Cage Cellars 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Sonoma County-Monterey County)
The vivid orange-coral color of this wine brings with it a fruity, flavorful palate, full body and good structure. Big for a rosé, it offers beautifully concentrated flavors of plums, red cherries and a twist of orange peel. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Rosé of.
Gary Farrell 2019 Martaella Vineyard Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)
This lively, medium-bodied wine gets things going with attractive but light mineral and toasted-oak aromas. Tangy acidity and savory touches accent the crisp apple and lemon flavors. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $60,Buy Now. Designation. Martaella Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.2%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Attems 2020 Cicinis Sauvignon Blanc (Collio)
Cicinis is an amazing example of the depth and beauty of the Collio. The nose is specific and unique, with fresh herbs, citrus oils and white flowers all working in tandem to create a very distinctive expression of Sauvignon Blanc. The palate is vibrant and the judicious use of oak gives the wine stunning texture and complexity. You can drink this now but will be rewarded with a few more years of bottles aging Drink between 2023–2027. Jeff Porter.
Bouchaine 2019 Hyde Vineyard Chardonnay (Carneros-Napa Valley)
Harmonious and smooth, this full-bodied but low-key wine from a noted vineyard blends subtle golden apple, toasted almond and cream notes. It has a soothing texture and slowly reveals its secrets. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $70,Buy Now. Designation. Hyde Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%
