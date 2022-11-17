ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Colder temperatures have anglers bundling up to enjoy the good fishing available for a variety of species that are still being caught this fall. Anglers can now be seen dressed in duck hunting garb, gloves, knee boots, or similar warm clothing. Be prepared and have fun!
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
DELAWARE STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland

CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Ocean City Today

Most commonly seen birds in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Larry Hogan welcomes vet dog, 'Hogan,' to Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The newest service dog-in-training is named in tribute to Maryland's governor and the state's commitment to helping wounded veterans, the governor's office announced. Gov. Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state's partnership with America's VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners

In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware

Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland

- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
MARYLAND STATE
Katie Cherrix

Six Reasons to Move to Delaware

Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support

Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Armed Carjacking Lands Three In Jail, Two Children Released To Parents

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on November 18, 2022, in Ocean City, Maryland. A concerned citizen informed officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of the 10-block of Wicomico Street. While officers were en route to investigate, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking with a handgun. Officers located the victim,73, a male from Brandywine, Maryland suffering from a head injury. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy