Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Colder temperatures have anglers bundling up to enjoy the good fishing available for a variety of species that are still being caught this fall. Anglers can now be seen dressed in duck hunting garb, gloves, knee boots, or similar warm clothing. Be prepared and have fun!
WBOC
Potential 'Game-Changing' Way of Moving People Across the Chesapeake Bay
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition. However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it. According to Clint Sterling, Director...
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
Four Favorite Pizza Places in Worcester County, MD
There's nothing like a cheesy, gooey pizza pie to satisfy your appetite. Even though Worcester County isn't known for pizza, there are plenty of places to get your perfect slice. Whether you like plain cheese or extra anchovies, here are four pizza parlors in Worcester County that are worth trying out.
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan welcomes vet dog, 'Hogan,' to Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The newest service dog-in-training is named in tribute to Maryland's governor and the state's commitment to helping wounded veterans, the governor's office announced. Gov. Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state's partnership with America's VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as...
Maryland congressman introduces bill to reimburse victims of stolen SNAP benefits
MARYLAND, USA — With over $1 million worth of federal dollars stolen in Maryland this year, a congressman is stepping in to make sure victims of this form of fraud receive relief. Many people across the state who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food...
WTOP
Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
delawarepublic.org
Tension emerges around Kent County Levy Court's plan to provide ARPA funding to Delaware Turf
Kent County’s Levy Court is still distributing more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and this week, questions emerged about a large chunk to the Delaware Turf athletic complex south of Dover. Levy Court set its ARPA spending priorities in April, focusing on support for senior...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
delawarepublic.org
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
delawarepublic.org
Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support
Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
firststateupdate.com
Armed Carjacking Lands Three In Jail, Two Children Released To Parents
The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on November 18, 2022, in Ocean City, Maryland. A concerned citizen informed officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of the 10-block of Wicomico Street. While officers were en route to investigate, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking with a handgun. Officers located the victim,73, a male from Brandywine, Maryland suffering from a head injury. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
