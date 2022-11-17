Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Anyone want to buy Harbeson’s exotic bird farm?
A turn-key business for sale isn’t all that unusual, but when it’s the only one of its kind in Sussex County and maybe even the state, it’s worth noting. That’s the case for M&D Bird Farm. Terri Martin opened M&D Bird Farm, located directly off Route...
Cape Gazette
Milton council grants extension for bulkhead project
The Magnolia Street parking lot in Milton is going to be out of commission a little longer as construction delays have pushed back completion of the $1.2 million project. At its Nov. 7 meeting, Milton Town Council granted contractor Mumford and Miller a 37-day extension to complete the project. The town’s contract with Mumford and Miller was due to expire on Wednesday, Jan. 18, but with the extension, the contract end date is now Friday, March 10.
Ocean City Today
Harbor Freight to open Berlin store
(Nov. 18, 2022) Harbor Freight Tools, the low-price tool retailer, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Berlin at 10716 Ocean Gateway this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction has begun at the location, using local workers and companies from...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
Cape Gazette
After a long wait, Redner’s opens its doors
Redner's Markets top executives Ryan and Gary Redner were all smiles as they welcomed customers to their newest store – Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards near Lewes. President and CEO Ryan Redner and Chief Operating Officer Gary Redner had reason to be glad, because the Nov. 17 opening is the culmination of a seven-year odyssey to get the grocery store in business. They said supply-chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and some unexpected delays contributed to the long process.
WMDT.com
Sussex Montessori school recieves USDA rural development grant
SEAFORD, Del. – Members of the board of the Sussex Montessori School in Seaford welcomed leaders from the USDA Rural Development office and US Senator Tom Carper to announce the awarding of a 400,000-dollar grant to the school. The funding comes with matches from donors, Sussex County, and local...
Cape Gazette
Dano’s Tequila has apparently opened an office in Rehoboth
With no notice and nothing but a sign announcing its arrival, infused tequila maker Dano’s Tequila appears to have set up a corporate office in Rehoboth Beach. Representatives from the Colorado-based business could not be reached, but a vertical banner covering half of the Route 1 sign for Rehoboth Beach Plaza appeared weeks ago. Within the shopping center, the windows of the space closest to the highway that used to be a bank have Dano’s stickers covering their surface.
Cape Gazette
Wall around Biden’s North Shores home is finally being built
Nearly a year after it was originally planned to be completed, the wall around President Joe Biden’s North Shores home is under construction. The Cape Gazette first reported on the wall a little more than a year ago. In September 2021, the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to install security fencing at the president’s beach home. At the time, the contract called for the job to be completed by the end of 2021.
Cape Gazette
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
Five Places to Christmas Shop in Snow Hill, MD
As crazy as it seems, Christmas is only a few weeks away. Black Friday is always a huge shopping event, but don't forget about Small Business Saturday. The holidays are the perfect time to support small businesses with your shopping habits. Here are five small businesses in Snow Hill that have the perfect gifts for your friends and family.
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City alley abandonment petition turned in with 825 signatures
Total of 612 needed to bring ordinance to referendum. A total of 825 signatures are under review to determine if the city’s abandonment of a downtown alley for a planned Margaritavile resort and the redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue will be going to the voters to decide. Margaret Pillas, a...
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
Cape Gazette
DNREC issues $1.7 million fine against Georgetown scrap yard
Citing ongoing violations and noncompliance related to tires, hazardous waste, water discharge and air quality, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a fine against Georgetown-based Donovan Salvage Works worth $1.7 million. The penalty assessed is proportional to the violations and has been calculated to deter respondents...
Four Favorite Pizza Places in Worcester County, MD
There's nothing like a cheesy, gooey pizza pie to satisfy your appetite. Even though Worcester County isn't known for pizza, there are plenty of places to get your perfect slice. Whether you like plain cheese or extra anchovies, here are four pizza parlors in Worcester County that are worth trying out.
Cape Gazette
Downtown Blues announces executive chef
With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
Cape Gazette
Unique Minds Changing Lives now open near Lewes
Officials celebrated the grand opening of Unique Minds Changing Lives near Lewes Nov. 15. The nonprofit organization was established in May and is designed to help low-income families and individuals by providing educational and financial training and support, as well as work experience opportunities for youth and seniors. Helena Gibbs,...
