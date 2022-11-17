Read full article on original website
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
WBOC
Plans for New Ocean City Fire Station Hit a Snag
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Plans for a new fire station in Ocean City hit a snag after the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company backed out of a verbal agreement. The new facility would replace Station 3, which is located on 74th street. The OCVFD owns the property on 74th street.
The Dispatch
Ice Ice Berlin Returns Nov. 25
BERLIN – Berlin will kick off the holiday season next week with Ice Ice Berlin set for Black Friday. On Nov. 25, area residents are invited to Berlin for an evening of entertainment, shopping and visiting Santa. This year, 37 ice sculptures will be on display in front of downtown shops, which will be open late for the evening.
Cape Gazette
Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display
For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
WMDT.com
Clean hydrogen hubs coming to Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County is about to get a whole lot cleaner. Thanks to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package that passed about a year ago. With this funding, the area will be getting clean hydrogen hubs which will in turn reduce carbon emissions. DART buses will start to run on this clean energy.
firststateupdate.com
Burn Patient Airlifted After At Least Two Homes Catch Fire In Sussex County
Just before 3:20, Monday morning firefighters with the Dagsboro Fire Department along with surrounding fire companies responded to the 32000 block of DuPont Blvd for reports of a residential structure fire. First arriving advised that they were having a hard time locating a driveway to the home that is located...
WBOC
Part of West Main Street in Salisbury to Close Temporarily
SALISBURY, Md.-On Tuesday, November 22, West Main St. will be closed between Market St. and Division St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for the removal of non-functional Christmas lights from Downtown buildings. No traffic will be permitted on the street during this time. No on-street parking will...
One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
The Dispatch
Pines Board Withdraws Gavin Knupp Award Proposal; Officials Discuss Skate Park Renaming
OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors voted last week to withdraw a motion allowing for the creation of an annual Gavin Knupp Award. Last Saturday, board members had before them a motion to approve a partnership with the Gavin Knupp Foundation to create an annual Gavin Knupp Award within the community. However, the motion was ultimately withdrawn in a 7-0 vote after officials highlighted the family’s opposition to the award proposal and the community’s sentiments regarding an effort to rename the community skate park in Knupp’s honor.
PhillyBite
WMDT.com
Early morning RV fire leaves one critically injured in Dagsboro
DAGSBORO, Del. – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that critically injured a 46-year-old Dagsboro man early Monday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a recreational camper engulfed in flames. The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of burns and fractures and has since been transferred to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA. He is listed in critical condition.
WGMD Radio
Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City
Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.
Cape Gazette
Music Happens Project sets Gibson guitar raffle drawing Dec. 7
Th Music Happens Project is raffling off a Gibson Les Paul guitar in an effort to help raise money for local musicians. The nonprofit organization is the brainchild of Al and Mary Knight, better known as Mary and Al Frantic, owners of Frantic Frets antiques and music shop on Route 16 outside Milton.
talbotspy.org
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
WMDT.com
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
