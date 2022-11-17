ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Milton council grants extension for bulkhead project

The Magnolia Street parking lot in Milton is going to be out of commission a little longer as construction delays have pushed back completion of the $1.2 million project. At its Nov. 7 meeting, Milton Town Council granted contractor Mumford and Miller a 37-day extension to complete the project. The town’s contract with Mumford and Miller was due to expire on Wednesday, Jan. 18, but with the extension, the contract end date is now Friday, March 10.
MILTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City alley abandonment petition turned in with 825 signatures

Total of 612 needed to bring ordinance to referendum. A total of 825 signatures are under review to determine if the city’s abandonment of a downtown alley for a planned Margaritavile resort and the redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue will be going to the voters to decide. Margaret Pillas, a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

First responder community remembers Danny Mitchell

The Cape Region showed up Nov. 19 to remember Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company President Danny Mitchell, who died Nov. 13. Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS personnel from along the East Coast attended the funeral to show their respects for the longtime dispatcher, firefighter and good friend. The Delaware State...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Part of West Main Street in Salisbury to Close Temporarily

SALISBURY, Md.-On Tuesday, November 22, West Main St. will be closed between Market St. and Division St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for the removal of non-functional Christmas lights from Downtown buildings. No traffic will be permitted on the street during this time. No on-street parking will...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal

The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Janasek, OPA could reach settlement

For the second time in a month, the board of directors held a closed meeting to discuss the case, presumably mulling over the details of a potential settlement, which Janasek said he expects. “Right now we’ve given them a proposal to settle the whole thing, cover my costs, which I...
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

Weather was tough but we managed a catch of Blackfish and Sea Bass. One limit and fish around the boat. A couple of real nice Blackfish one over 6lb and one Over 7 lbs! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lancaster Farming

Historic Delaware’s ‘Return Day’ Celebrates American Elections

GEORGETOWN, Del. — It’s a uniquely Delaware tradition, perhaps like no other. Every two years, people gather two days after the election in the county seat of Sussex County, Delaware. They come to this usually sleepy town for something called Return Day, named for a distant past when people traveled to the county seat to hear the election results.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Downtown Blues announces executive chef

With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Five Date Night Spots in Worcester County, MD

Whether you are going on your first date or celebrating your anniversary, there are countless places in Worcester County to do date night. From romantic and pricey to laid-back and affordable, here are five recommendations for date night spots from a Worcester County local, along with suggestions of places to go for dessert and after-dinner drinks.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Ice Ice Berlin Returns Nov. 25

BERLIN – Berlin will kick off the holiday season next week with Ice Ice Berlin set for Black Friday. On Nov. 25, area residents are invited to Berlin for an evening of entertainment, shopping and visiting Santa. This year, 37 ice sculptures will be on display in front of downtown shops, which will be open late for the evening.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Lola

Meet Lola, a 1-year-0ld Cane Corso mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, lola, pets on the plaza.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
starpublications.online

Seaford Veterans Day ceremony is held at Seaford High School

This year’s Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Seaford High School Auditorium with local dignitaries, veterans, Gold Star Mothers and family members, and honored guest speaker Major Jeshua O. Alston. “I want to thank those who went out and voted on Tuesday. It is a right that we...
SEAFORD, DE
Shore News Network

One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End

CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex DE's picks for the five things to do in and around Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland

CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Indian Mission UMC dinner set Nov. 19

A takeout-only community Thanksgiving dinner will be offered by Indian Mission United Methodist Church from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the church, 27073 John J. Williams Hwy., Millsboro. Dinner is free and all are welcome.
MILLSBORO, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy