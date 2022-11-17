Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Milton council grants extension for bulkhead project
The Magnolia Street parking lot in Milton is going to be out of commission a little longer as construction delays have pushed back completion of the $1.2 million project. At its Nov. 7 meeting, Milton Town Council granted contractor Mumford and Miller a 37-day extension to complete the project. The town’s contract with Mumford and Miller was due to expire on Wednesday, Jan. 18, but with the extension, the contract end date is now Friday, March 10.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City alley abandonment petition turned in with 825 signatures
Total of 612 needed to bring ordinance to referendum. A total of 825 signatures are under review to determine if the city’s abandonment of a downtown alley for a planned Margaritavile resort and the redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue will be going to the voters to decide. Margaret Pillas, a...
Cape Gazette
First responder community remembers Danny Mitchell
The Cape Region showed up Nov. 19 to remember Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company President Danny Mitchell, who died Nov. 13. Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS personnel from along the East Coast attended the funeral to show their respects for the longtime dispatcher, firefighter and good friend. The Delaware State...
WBOC
Part of West Main Street in Salisbury to Close Temporarily
SALISBURY, Md.-On Tuesday, November 22, West Main St. will be closed between Market St. and Division St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for the removal of non-functional Christmas lights from Downtown buildings. No traffic will be permitted on the street during this time. No on-street parking will...
Cape Gazette
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Four Favorite Pizza Places in Worcester County, MD
There's nothing like a cheesy, gooey pizza pie to satisfy your appetite. Even though Worcester County isn't known for pizza, there are plenty of places to get your perfect slice. Whether you like plain cheese or extra anchovies, here are four pizza parlors in Worcester County that are worth trying out.
Ocean City Today
Janasek, OPA could reach settlement
For the second time in a month, the board of directors held a closed meeting to discuss the case, presumably mulling over the details of a potential settlement, which Janasek said he expects. “Right now we’ve given them a proposal to settle the whole thing, cover my costs, which I...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Weather was tough but we managed a catch of Blackfish and Sea Bass. One limit and fish around the boat. A couple of real nice Blackfish one over 6lb and one Over 7 lbs! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
Lancaster Farming
Historic Delaware’s ‘Return Day’ Celebrates American Elections
GEORGETOWN, Del. — It’s a uniquely Delaware tradition, perhaps like no other. Every two years, people gather two days after the election in the county seat of Sussex County, Delaware. They come to this usually sleepy town for something called Return Day, named for a distant past when people traveled to the county seat to hear the election results.
Cape Gazette
Downtown Blues announces executive chef
With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
Five Date Night Spots in Worcester County, MD
Whether you are going on your first date or celebrating your anniversary, there are countless places in Worcester County to do date night. From romantic and pricey to laid-back and affordable, here are five recommendations for date night spots from a Worcester County local, along with suggestions of places to go for dessert and after-dinner drinks.
WBOC
Potential 'Game-Changing' Way of Moving People Across the Chesapeake Bay
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition. However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it. According to Clint Sterling, Director...
The Dispatch
Ice Ice Berlin Returns Nov. 25
BERLIN – Berlin will kick off the holiday season next week with Ice Ice Berlin set for Black Friday. On Nov. 25, area residents are invited to Berlin for an evening of entertainment, shopping and visiting Santa. This year, 37 ice sculptures will be on display in front of downtown shops, which will be open late for the evening.
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Lola
Meet Lola, a 1-year-0ld Cane Corso mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, lola, pets on the plaza.
starpublications.online
Seaford Veterans Day ceremony is held at Seaford High School
This year’s Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Seaford High School Auditorium with local dignitaries, veterans, Gold Star Mothers and family members, and honored guest speaker Major Jeshua O. Alston. “I want to thank those who went out and voted on Tuesday. It is a right that we...
One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex DE's picks for the five things to do in and around Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Cape Gazette
Indian Mission UMC dinner set Nov. 19
A takeout-only community Thanksgiving dinner will be offered by Indian Mission United Methodist Church from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the church, 27073 John J. Williams Hwy., Millsboro. Dinner is free and all are welcome.
