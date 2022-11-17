‘Gran Turismo’ Film From Sony, PlayStation Productions Adds Four

EXCLUSIVE : Maeve Courtier-Lilley ( The Outpost ), Emelia Hartford ( A Hollywood Christmas ), Pepe Barroso ( High Seas ) and Sang Heon Lee ( XO, Kitty ) have joined the cast of the upcoming Gran Turismo film, based on the bestselling racing video game series of the same name, from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

The actors join an ensemble also including Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Daniel Puig, as previously announced.

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is described as the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.

Neil Blomkamp is directing from a script by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin, with PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan producing alongside Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing the film, which Sony Pictures will release in theaters on August 11, 2023.

Courtier-Lilley is a series regular on The CW’s fantasy-adventure series The Outpost and leads the new Welsh-language drama Persona for S4C/BBC.

Hartford is a well-known figure in the automotive industry who has previously been seen in the Netflix films A California Christmas: City Lights and That’s Amor . She’s made hosting appearances on Netflix’s Fastest Car and will do the same in the soon-to-be-released Super Turbo Story Time from MotorTrend. She will also soon appear in the family comedy A Hollywood Christmas , out December 1st on HBO Max.

Barroso is a Spanish actor and model whose credits include Netflix’s series High Seas and 45 RPM , and HBO Max’s Patria .

Lee is a Korean actor and model who will also soon be seen in Netflix’s To All the Boys spin-off series, XO, Kitty .

Courtier-Lilley is repped by the UK’s 42; Hartford by Entertainment 360; Barroso by Cristina Chaparro Management and Luber Roklin Entertainment; and Lee by Gersh and Silver Mass Entertainment.