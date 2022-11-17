Sun Prairie Media Center offers Cardinals, Wolves basketball coverage

The historic first year of having both Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West athletics continues and the Sun Prairie Media Center is thrilled to announce its broadcast schedule of upcoming boys and girls basketball games for both schools.

The Cardinals girls’ team is coming off a 2021-22 season during which they won a share of the Big Eight conference title before falling to Arrowhead in the sectional semifinals.

Meanwhile, the boys’ Cardinals team is under the tutelage of first-year head coach Steve Maselter, who is taking over from Jeff Boos, who coached the boys hoops team for 27 years including last year’s run to the the sectional finals.

A great deal is changing for the 2022-23 teams due to the split into two varsity teams. For example, in addition to Boos’ retirement, the girls’ Cardinals team has only two players with any varsity experience.

Sun Prairie basketball fans fascinated to see how these changes play out on the hardwood for the Cardinals and Wolves will be able to follow all four teams through Sun Prairie Media Center coverage on KSUN (Charter Spectrum 983 and TDS channels 13 and 1013), KIDS-4 (Charter Spectrum 984 and TDS channels 14 and 1014), on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, and online at sunprairiemediacenter.com.

The SPMC is planning to provide coverage of at least 38 games, with games available on the SPMC’s cable channels as well as the SPMC’s Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV apps and on the SPMC app, available to download for free from Google Play and the App Store.

The full schedule of games is available online at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksunprograms.

Additional games may be added during the season as opportunities present themselves.

Boys’ games will be called by SPMC veterans and all-around hoops experts Mike Mathison and Getonn Harper with coverage of girls’ games provided by announcers Todd Richmond and Matthew Aumann.

“We are thrilled to be part of this historic season for both the Wolves and Cardinals,” said SPMC Executive Director Jeff Robbins. “I want to thank our fantastic announcers and the school district for everything they do to make these broadcasts possible.”

Affordable sponsorship opportunities exist for any business that wants to be involved in this exclusive coverage. In addition, help in covering or announcing games is always needed. Anyone interested in either opportunity should contact Robbins via phone at 608-837-4193 or at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.