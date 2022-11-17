ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawn, MO

kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a shortened week for the roadwork across northwest Missouri. Most projects will stop about mid-day on Wednesday and resume on November 28th. Some lane closures will remain in place for safety purposes. Projects planned for the local counties for the week include:. Carroll...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Injury Accidents Handled By Troopers

Two crashes in the area counties over the weekend left drivers injured. Saturday at about 1:00 am in Sullivan County, a crash occurred on Infirmary Road at Market Street in Milan. According to the report, 64-year-old William R Saverino of Milan was eastbound and ran off the left side of the road and his vehicle overturned. Saverino was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Troopers report he was not wearing a safety belt. He was also arrested for alleged DWI.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Lela K. Hughes

Lela K. Hughes, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Lela was born the daughter of Clarence Vernon and Martha Bessie (Dawson) Marrs on June 22, 1926, in Trenton, Missouri. She was one of fifteen children born to this union. She attended Laredo schools and lived in Trenton, Missouri, most of her life. Lela was united in marriage to Jesse Hughes in 1982. She worked as a waitress at Hardees for several years.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Middle School District Choir

Sixteen students from Chillicothe Middle School participated in the Northwest District Choirs at Platte County High School on Saturday. The event included approximately 120 students in each choir 5/6 and 7/8 from across the district. Schools include Carrollton, Trenton, Cameron, Gallatin, St. Joe, Platte County, Kearney. The students spent the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Holiday Parade Winners

The Chillicothe holiday Parade included just over 60 entries with the theme of “Candy Land Christmas.” This was the 76th annual Holiday Parade for the Chamber of Commerce. The Grand Marshal was Helping Hands of the House of Prayer. Judges selected winners in several categories, they include:. Float...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop

A chase and two arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Sunday. At about 2:45 am, a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive that had fled from Officers in Trenton. As Officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36, then headed west on 36 Hwy. The pursuit continued west of the Livingston County line into Caldwell County. Missouri State Highway Patrol then became involved with the pursuit as well. The vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Festival of Lights

The opening ceremony for Chillicothe’s annual Festival of Lights is Saturday evening. Kim Crowe with Festival of Lights says it is part of the community celebration of the holidays. The ceremony will start at 5:30 pm. The lighting will reveal some exciting new displays for this year In addition,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Candidate Filing For April Municipal Election

The Municipal Election for the City of Chillicothe and the Chillicothe R-II School Board will be on April 4th. The candidate filing for the April Election opens on December 6th and will close on December 27th. For the Chillicothe R-II School Board, there are three seats that will be on...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Carrollton Town Council

Security Cameras At Carrollton City Hall are on the agenda for the Town Council on Monday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at City Hall. Other items of new business on the agenda include a meeting with the owner of Meadow Ridge Apartments and the creation of an Airport Board.
CARROLLTON, MO
kchi.com

FSA Ballots Due December 5th

Ballots for the FSA County Committee election that were mailed in early November to landowners in Southwest Livingston County are due back at the FSA office by December 5th. Livingston County Executive Director Raysha Tate says one-third of the county will receive ballots each year. Tate says the elected committee...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Hunters accused of deer poaching on private land

Harrison County, MO: Over the weekend, local landowners had a dispute with a group of hunters that were accused of trespassing and poaching on private property near the Harrison County Lake. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Bond revoked for Hale resident, wanted by law enforcement

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Hale resident accused of felony drug possession and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle. Court records indicate 47-year-old Eunice Caselman was initially arrested by Chillicothe police in May. Since the incident, Caselman has reportedly...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Macon man wanted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff's Office seeks a Macon man on their most wanted list for alleged probation violations. Court records indicate Tuesday a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Knouse for a felony failure to appear violation regarding alleged probation violations listed as possession of a machete, knives and drug paraphernalia.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Seven Taken To Prison

Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

