MoDOT Roadwork
The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a shortened week for the roadwork across northwest Missouri. Most projects will stop about mid-day on Wednesday and resume on November 28th. Some lane closures will remain in place for safety purposes. Projects planned for the local counties for the week include:. Carroll...
Two Injury Accidents Handled By Troopers
Two crashes in the area counties over the weekend left drivers injured. Saturday at about 1:00 am in Sullivan County, a crash occurred on Infirmary Road at Market Street in Milan. According to the report, 64-year-old William R Saverino of Milan was eastbound and ran off the left side of the road and his vehicle overturned. Saverino was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Troopers report he was not wearing a safety belt. He was also arrested for alleged DWI.
Lela K. Hughes
Lela K. Hughes, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Lela was born the daughter of Clarence Vernon and Martha Bessie (Dawson) Marrs on June 22, 1926, in Trenton, Missouri. She was one of fifteen children born to this union. She attended Laredo schools and lived in Trenton, Missouri, most of her life. Lela was united in marriage to Jesse Hughes in 1982. She worked as a waitress at Hardees for several years.
Middle School District Choir
Sixteen students from Chillicothe Middle School participated in the Northwest District Choirs at Platte County High School on Saturday. The event included approximately 120 students in each choir 5/6 and 7/8 from across the district. Schools include Carrollton, Trenton, Cameron, Gallatin, St. Joe, Platte County, Kearney. The students spent the...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Chillicothe Holiday Parade Winners
The Chillicothe holiday Parade included just over 60 entries with the theme of “Candy Land Christmas.” This was the 76th annual Holiday Parade for the Chamber of Commerce. The Grand Marshal was Helping Hands of the House of Prayer. Judges selected winners in several categories, they include:. Float...
Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop
A chase and two arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Sunday. At about 2:45 am, a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive that had fled from Officers in Trenton. As Officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36, then headed west on 36 Hwy. The pursuit continued west of the Livingston County line into Caldwell County. Missouri State Highway Patrol then became involved with the pursuit as well. The vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending.
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
Festival of Lights
The opening ceremony for Chillicothe’s annual Festival of Lights is Saturday evening. Kim Crowe with Festival of Lights says it is part of the community celebration of the holidays. The ceremony will start at 5:30 pm. The lighting will reveal some exciting new displays for this year In addition,...
Candidate Filing For April Municipal Election
The Municipal Election for the City of Chillicothe and the Chillicothe R-II School Board will be on April 4th. The candidate filing for the April Election opens on December 6th and will close on December 27th. For the Chillicothe R-II School Board, there are three seats that will be on...
Bethany man charged with stealing vehicles from local businesses; arrested in Chillicothe
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with two counts of vehicle tampering following the theft of vehicles from two Bethany area businesses. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
Carrollton Town Council
Security Cameras At Carrollton City Hall are on the agenda for the Town Council on Monday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at City Hall. Other items of new business on the agenda include a meeting with the owner of Meadow Ridge Apartments and the creation of an Airport Board.
FSA Ballots Due December 5th
Ballots for the FSA County Committee election that were mailed in early November to landowners in Southwest Livingston County are due back at the FSA office by December 5th. Livingston County Executive Director Raysha Tate says one-third of the county will receive ballots each year. Tate says the elected committee...
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
Hunters accused of deer poaching on private land
Harrison County, MO: Over the weekend, local landowners had a dispute with a group of hunters that were accused of trespassing and poaching on private property near the Harrison County Lake. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
Bond revoked for Hale resident, wanted by law enforcement
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Hale resident accused of felony drug possession and driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle. Court records indicate 47-year-old Eunice Caselman was initially arrested by Chillicothe police in May. Since the incident, Caselman has reportedly...
Macon man wanted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff's Office seeks a Macon man on their most wanted list for alleged probation violations. Court records indicate Tuesday a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Knouse for a felony failure to appear violation regarding alleged probation violations listed as possession of a machete, knives and drug paraphernalia.
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
