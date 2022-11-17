ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Chop down your Bradford pear, win the ‘bounty’ of a new tree at this Lexington event

By Bristow Marchant
The State
The State
 4 days ago

The state of South Carolina is so done with Bradford pear trees that it will give you a free bounty to chop yours down.

The Clemson Extension Service’s forestry program is offering a bounty on the stinky trees — complete with an Old West-style “wanted” poster — that encourages property owners to chop theirs down by offering a free replacement tree.

Any property owner can register online to get their replacement tree at the Lexington event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Lexington County Public Works Complex, 440 Ball Park Road, Lexington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0nxC_0jEgFqwx00
A “wanted” poster for the Bradford pear bounty program of South Carolina’s Clemson Extension Service. A free new tree will be provided to anyone who removes a Bradford pear tree. Provided

All that’s required is that a South Carolina property owner present evidence they did indeed remove a Bradford pear. A selfie with the downed Bradford will be accepted, the extension service says.

The Palmetto State has a long-time love/hate relationship with Bradford pears. The brittle, spindly pear trees were thought to be sterile when they were introduced to South Carolina. But it turns out that pollen from other species can create viable seeds from Bradford flowers and spread the invasive species across the Southeast.

The trees grow in tight thickets that can crowd out native plants, and they produce thorns so fierce they can puncture a tire. The trees are also fragile enough that high winds can leave streets littered with debris. The trees even smell bad, producing an odor that’s been compared to a dead fish .

In 2019, the S.C. Forestry Commission began asking people with Bradfords growing on their property to chop them down, with some calling them a “Frankenstein” plant that has had as destructive an effect on the region as the kudzu vine.

A variety of alternative tree species are available to replace your old Bradford, but they will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, so you can’t reserve your favorite ahead of time. Agents on site will help property owners pick out the tree that will be best for their property, said Janet Steele, the extension service’s Lexington-area forestry agent.

Property owners are also responsible for removing the downed Bradford once it’s out of the ground. Up to five Bradfords at a time can be exchanged for new trees.

The new trees are provided as part of a grant from Dominion Energy, a company with an interest in removing invasive tree species from its right-of-ways, Steele said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina Christmas parades dates and times

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find a list of Christmas parades scheduled for the Upstate area of South Carolina: Click on the links for more information on each parade. Greenville: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Greenville. Anderson: Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street. Spartanburg:...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Columbia heat mapping results are in

Columbia has been collecting data for the last three months to study what the warmest parts of the city are. News19's Walker Lawson explains what they found.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

City of Columbia offers free parking for Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parking Services will be supporting local business and the community by offering complimentary parking over the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting on Thursday November 24th, on-street meters will be free citywide until Sunday November 27th. On Friday November 25th and Saturday November 26th, all...
COLUMBIA, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Two charged in West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary

The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: Nov....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Running event to close several intersections in Columbia on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are advising that a Saturday morning running event will mean temporary closures along several Columbia roads. According to the department, the Daybreak 10K and 5K races, as well as a youth race, will have starting times ranging from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, Columbia Police will be monitoring the event around several intersections.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
483
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy