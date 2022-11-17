ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g16fn_0jEgFOfx00

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday.

According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments.

Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight

As a result, police say they arrested Paul Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting a bathroom where a clear bag that contained an “off-white chunky substance,” was found in the toilet.

Investigators stated the following items were seized:

  • Three plastic bags containing crack cocaine
  • Suspected marijuana
  • $2,313 U.S. currency
  • Digital scale
  • Two cellphones
  • Various packaging materials

A woman who was inside the apartment at the time of Bryant’s arrest told officers that he sells crack cocaine and fentanyl from her home and another location in Pittston, according to court papers.

Bryant has been charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence. He was taken to the Luzerne County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre man, 42, charged with concealing missing girl, 17

WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old girl reported missing in Pittston was found when city police stopped a vehicle for excessive window tint Sunday night. Joshua James Goodwin, 42, of Barney Street, was arrested after police discovered he concealed the whereabouts of the girl who was a passenger in his vehicle, according to court records.
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly sold fentanyl, meth at a Best Western Hotel

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say that a New York man has been found guilty of selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. According to the Bradford County District Attorney, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Accused drug dealer plans guilty plea

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man accused of selling crack to undercover detectives four times will plead guilty in February of next year, according to court records. Kevin Gregory Smith sold crack on Aug. 15, Sept. 1 and 20, and Oct. 12 to detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Smith delivered .68 grams worth of the substance near Center Street. Smith...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged thief caught a third time

Berwick, Pa. — A thief ripped off the price tag of several items in front of a store clerk, then fled the store with the stolen goods, police say. David F. Tongel, was identified by his shopping companion, James Hughes, and from surveillance footage taken inside the Dollar General on East Front Street, according to Berwick Officer Jeremy Mulders. The store clerk called police on Oct. 18 at 4:15 p.m....
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Popeyes

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township. Police say the suspects used the counterfeit […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman lied on ATF form

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting woman, boy

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he assaulted a woman and a boy in Pocono Township. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Once on the scene, police say they found Joseph Rettenmyerm, 46, highly intoxicated […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes

New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men facing charges for threats

Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman charged after stabbing in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman has been charged after an early morning stabbing in Scranton. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of South Main Avenue. What started out as a verbal argument turned physical when Dakeisha McMorris stabbed the man in the shoulder.
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly caught lurking outside home

Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman

Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
UNITYVILLE, PA
WBRE

ATV crash sends man to hospital

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man was sent to the hospital after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County, police say. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 5:00 a.m. an ATV, driven by a 44-year-old man, entered T476 and drove directly across the roadway into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Four charged in Moosic hotel undercover drug sting

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Investigators said […]
MOOSIC, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief used debit card for online purchase

Forksville, Pa. — A woman's debit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase online, according to State Police at Laporte. The 41-year-old Forksville woman reported the theft on Nov. 19 after discovering someone had used her debit card to make an online purchase at Sam's Club for $570. Anyone with information about the theft if asked to call the Laporte barracks at 570-946-4610.
LAPORTE, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Investigating a house fire in Scranton

Fire crews in Scranton were called out late Sunday afternoon to a home on Hickory Street. They were alerted to the fire in the home in the city's South Side by a neighbor. When they arrived heavy smoke was coming from the home in the 400 block. A man inside the home was taken to the hospital for treatment and so far no report on his condition has been released. A firefighter also was treated for a minor injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy