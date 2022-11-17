ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know the Enemy 2022: Stanford Cardinal

We asked our friends over at Gate13 Podcast to answer some questions about the Cardinal for us. Eric and Isaac graciously answered the call to be our interviewees!. Simply put, why has the offense not been able to put it together this year? One would think that the combination of McKee to Humphreys, Tremayne, and Yurosek would be really good and it seems it has been inconsistent at best.
Sickos Bingo: Cal v Stanford Football

There has been a hiatus of bingo cards. Call it laziness or that Cal football was 0-2 in the bingo card era. But, the Bears are also 0-3 since the last bingo card so can it really hurt to have another bingo card? A shoutout, again, to @paulchiba for the idea:
