We asked our friends over at Gate13 Podcast to answer some questions about the Cardinal for us. Eric and Isaac graciously answered the call to be our interviewees!. Simply put, why has the offense not been able to put it together this year? One would think that the combination of McKee to Humphreys, Tremayne, and Yurosek would be really good and it seems it has been inconsistent at best.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO