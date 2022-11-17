Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Justin Verlander could reunite with notable former teammate?
Justin Verlander may be running it back with a former co-star … roughly a decade later. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the reigning AL Cy Young winner Verlander has spoken with the New York Mets about possibly signing with them. The two sides are said to have met over Zoom last week.
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency
The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge
A rumor recently surfaced stating that the New York Yankees offered superstar Aaron Judge a $337 million dollar contract, per Hector Gomez and Ramon D. Carmona. Although this is just a rumor, there is no denying the fact that Judge is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. In the end, depending on […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros have tendered contracts to all eligible players except for Josh James ahead of Friday's deadline.
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
Boston Red Sox are preferred landing spot for two-time Cy Young award winner
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
Yardbarker
White Sox Free Agency: Hard Pass on Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo
It's fantasy GM season for baseball fans. Supporters of all 30 clubs are doing their annual offseason plans, trying to figure out how they want their favorite team to behave this winter. For Chicago White Sox fans, it's a challenging time of year. An owner that isn't willing to push in all the chips needed to be a true contender leaves many trying to be realistic by shopping at bargain stores instead of the luxury ones that other true major market teams peruse.
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
The shocking Dodgers’ rival linked to Cody Bellinger in MLB free agency
When the Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with Cody Bellinger, they likely did not expect their biggest rival to pursue him in free agency. However, a recent report states that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on Bellinger, per Sporting Green on Twitter. The Giants have admitted that they are willing to spend big […] The post The shocking Dodgers’ rival linked to Cody Bellinger in MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Dodgers Roster News: Will Smith and Julio Urias Highlight 9 Players Tendered Contracts
The Dodgers cut Cody Bellinger and Edwin Rios but did ultimately tender contracts to 9 core players.
True Blue LA
Where the Dodgers 2023 payroll sits early in the offseason
It’s been a little over a week since MLB’s offseason started in earnest, with the end of the five-day “quiet period,” after which free agents can sign with any team. All option decisions were settled, qualifying offers were extended, and contracts were tendered (or not), mostly clearing way for the hot stove.
Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender Cody Bellinger on Friday. LA is now in the process of looking for a Bellinger replacement in centerfield. However, Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman commented on LA’s decision to move on from Bellinger, per The Orange County Register. “Obviously it’s been a unique path for Cody […] The post Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Where 111 Win Season Ranks For Him
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about where it ranks in his accomplishments to set a franchise record with 111 wins in the regular season.
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
