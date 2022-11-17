ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP

The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge

A rumor recently surfaced stating that the New York Yankees offered superstar Aaron Judge a $337 million dollar contract, per Hector Gomez and Ramon D. Carmona. Although this is just a rumor, there is no denying the fact that Judge is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. In the end, depending on […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers 9-figure contract Yankees offered Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox Free Agency: Hard Pass on Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo

It's fantasy GM season for baseball fans. Supporters of all 30 clubs are doing their annual offseason plans, trying to figure out how they want their favorite team to behave this winter. For Chicago White Sox fans, it's a challenging time of year. An owner that isn't willing to push in all the chips needed to be a true contender leaves many trying to be realistic by shopping at bargain stores instead of the luxury ones that other true major market teams peruse.
The shocking Dodgers’ rival linked to Cody Bellinger in MLB free agency

When the Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with Cody Bellinger, they likely did not expect their biggest rival to pursue him in free agency. However, a recent report states that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on Bellinger, per Sporting Green on Twitter. The Giants have admitted that they are willing to spend big […] The post The shocking Dodgers’ rival linked to Cody Bellinger in MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Where the Dodgers 2023 payroll sits early in the offseason

It’s been a little over a week since MLB’s offseason started in earnest, with the end of the five-day “quiet period,” after which free agents can sign with any team. All option decisions were settled, qualifying offers were extended, and contracts were tendered (or not), mostly clearing way for the hot stove.
Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender Cody Bellinger on Friday. LA is now in the process of looking for a Bellinger replacement in centerfield. However, Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman commented on LA’s decision to move on from Bellinger, per The Orange County Register. “Obviously it’s been a unique path for Cody […] The post Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman breaks silence on Cody Bellinger non-tender decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
