The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win the World Cup with Argentina as he opens his final tournament against Saudi Arabia in Group C.The World Cup has evaded Messi throughout his career and the closest he came was in the final defeat to Germany in 2014.Argentina suffered poor campaigns in 2010 and 2018, but they come into Qatar as one of the favourites following their Copa America triumph last summer.It was a victory that gave Messi a long-awaited first international title with Argentina and Lionel Scaloni’s side will be confident of going far in Qatar.Here’s everything you need...
The Associated Press

ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor Remittance Transactions Into Africa for Zeepay

ACCRA, Ghana & LONDON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that Zeepay, a fast-growing Ghanian mobile financial services company, has selected ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering solution to detect financial crime for its remittance transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005167/en/ Andrew Takyi-Appiah, Zeepay managing-director (Photo: Business Wire)

