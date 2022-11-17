The Grand Encampment Museum’s own Lynda Johnson has written a book about a woman connected to the town. Johnson is the GEM’s Clothing and Textile Curator. In the 1990’s, the museum received a donation of clothes, diaries, and other personal belongs of Ruth Johanna “Hettie” Kyner. As Johnson began to archive the items, she said she felt a kinship with Hettie and was inspired to write a book.

