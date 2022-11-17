ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

Rawlins City Council restores Dirty Boyz trash hauler license

In Rawlins, Dirty Boyz Sanitation was back in business Saturday collecting garbage after city council restored its trash haulers license Friday during a hastily called special session. Council restored the company’s license after a temporary agreement was reached in the legal feud over the municipality’s flow-control ordinance. Under...
RAWLINS, WY
Spring Avenue: Special workshop canceled

Last Thursday’s workshop between the Saratoga Town Council, the Impact Joint Powers Board and Lewis and Lewis was canceled. During the November 15th town council meeting, the council members scheduled a special workshop with the Spring Avenue waterline replacement contractor, Lewis and Lewis. Mayor Creed James explained what the meeting would be about.
SARATOGA, WY
BLM, USFWS ask public to comment on Two Rivers Wind Project

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have until Dec. 9 to respond to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s request for comment on an environmental assessment for a proposed wind energy project. The Two Rivers Wind Energy Project would be located near Medicine Bow and...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Photos: Model Train Show

Saratoga Museum Model Train Show at the Platte Valley Community Center on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Photos by Matthew Copeland/Bigfoot 99.
SARATOGA, WY
GEM clothing curator pens book about Encampment woman

The Grand Encampment Museum’s own Lynda Johnson has written a book about a woman connected to the town. Johnson is the GEM’s Clothing and Textile Curator. In the 1990’s, the museum received a donation of clothes, diaries, and other personal belongs of Ruth Johanna “Hettie” Kyner. As Johnson began to archive the items, she said she felt a kinship with Hettie and was inspired to write a book.
ENCAMPMENT, WY
Hunters Find Remains of Missing Wyoming Elk Hunter

Three years after disappearing while hunting elk in southern Wyoming, authorities confirmed the death of Mark Strittmater of Rawlins. A group of hunters from Wisconsin found a firearm while hunting. They contacted a game warden who then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. A thorough investigation of the immediate area turned up partial human remains and several personal belongings.
SARATOGA, WY

