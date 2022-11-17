Read full article on original website
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins City Council restores Dirty Boyz trash hauler license
In Rawlins, Dirty Boyz Sanitation was back in business Saturday collecting garbage after city council restored its trash haulers license Friday during a hastily called special session. Council restored the company’s license after a temporary agreement was reached in the legal feud over the municipality’s flow-control ordinance. Under...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Getting Denied $7 Million Grant, Rawlins Still Facing $20 Million Water Infrastructure Repair Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the wake of a catastrophic failure of its municipal water system and facing $20 million in repairs and upgrades, it’s difficult to argue Rawlins doesn’t have the most critical water issues of any Wyoming community. That’s why some...
bigfoot99.com
Spring Avenue: Special workshop canceled
Last Thursday’s workshop between the Saratoga Town Council, the Impact Joint Powers Board and Lewis and Lewis was canceled. During the November 15th town council meeting, the council members scheduled a special workshop with the Spring Avenue waterline replacement contractor, Lewis and Lewis. Mayor Creed James explained what the meeting would be about.
county17.com
BLM, USFWS ask public to comment on Two Rivers Wind Project
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have until Dec. 9 to respond to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s request for comment on an environmental assessment for a proposed wind energy project. The Two Rivers Wind Energy Project would be located near Medicine Bow and...
bigfoot99.com
Photos: Model Train Show
Saratoga Museum Model Train Show at the Platte Valley Community Center on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Photos by Matthew Copeland/Bigfoot 99.
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
bigfoot99.com
GEM clothing curator pens book about Encampment woman
The Grand Encampment Museum’s own Lynda Johnson has written a book about a woman connected to the town. Johnson is the GEM’s Clothing and Textile Curator. In the 1990’s, the museum received a donation of clothes, diaries, and other personal belongs of Ruth Johanna “Hettie” Kyner. As Johnson began to archive the items, she said she felt a kinship with Hettie and was inspired to write a book.
rmef.org
Hunters Find Remains of Missing Wyoming Elk Hunter
Three years after disappearing while hunting elk in southern Wyoming, authorities confirmed the death of Mark Strittmater of Rawlins. A group of hunters from Wisconsin found a firearm while hunting. They contacted a game warden who then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. A thorough investigation of the immediate area turned up partial human remains and several personal belongings.
