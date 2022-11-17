Read full article on original website
Fendi Introduces Uber Luxury Store Concept With Three VIP Rooms in Dubai
MILAN — Fendi is bringing more than a dash of Rome to Dubai. The Italian luxury brand has reopened its boutique in The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue after an expansion that has enabled it to double the selling space and introduce a striking new store concept in the region.
New Social Commerce Platform Popseekl Is Niche and Community-minded
MILAN — Social commerce is a reality already embedded in the purchasing cycle that will generate about $724 billion in 2022, according to Statista, which forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 30.8 percent until 2030, to approximately $6.2 trillion. Yet users’ daily experience buying products on Instagram or...
Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising
As retailers head into the thick of holiday selling, uncertainty over how the season will play out is at its apogee. Across the board, retailers have cited a slowdown in spending since October, compounding what’s been a year of angst over bloated inventories; labor shortages; inflation; stock market volatility; declining savings, and a shift to greater spending on experiences and essentials like food, travel and restaurants, and less on discretionary items such as fashion.
