New Bedford, MA

universalhub.com

Now he brings it up: Councilor worries ordinance requiring info on police surveillance technologies could mean release of 'classified' information year after he voted for it

City Council President Ed Flynn (South Boston, South End, Chinatown, Downtown), who last year joined all his other colleagues in passing an ordinance requiring Boston Police and seven other departments to detail their use of cameras, cell-phone interceptors and other surveillance technologies, today voiced concern that forcing BPD to actually comply could result in the release of information that would help bad guys.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony

A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations

“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

The 2022 Massachusetts Drought Is Not Over Yet

It took enough raindrops to finally declare victory over a drought that dried the SouthCoast region to a crisp over the long hot summer months. But at last, the dry spell is over for all of Bristol County and a good deal of Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Bail set at $300,000 for robbery suspect

Miquel A. Jones was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with Thursday’s armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. Jones, 30, is a former Jamaican pro soccer player, according to attorney Casey Dobel...
EDGARTOWN, MA
1420 WBSM

A New Venue for New Bedford’s Your Theatre [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

New Bedford's Your Theatre Inc. has been providing quality community theatre for 76 years, and that tradition will continue soon in a new venue. Your Theatre, the Waterfront Historic Area League (WHALE), and the First Baptist Church on William Street have been working for eight years to renovate the historic church building to serve both its congregation and provide space for a performing arts center.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison

“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Finally Returning Home to New Bedford

New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is coming home. The vessel underwent a seven-year complete restoration in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, thanks to state support secured by Senator Mark Montigny and Representative Antonio Cabral, philanthropists Robert Hildreth and the late H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, and the Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Association. The...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Should Embrace New York Egg Creams

Let me tell you about one of my favorite drinks: the New York-style egg cream. First off, don’t get grossed out. The cold beverage involves neither eggs nor cream – at least, not officially. It’s made from three simple ingredients that you probably have already on hand: milk,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

