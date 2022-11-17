Read full article on original website
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
New Bedford Zoning Board to Decide Tonight on Fate of Proposed Methadone Clinic
The New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals is holding a meeting tonight in which it will decide whether or not to issue a special permit to allow a medical clinic to open at 268-270 Union Street in downtown New Bedford. Recovery Connection Centers of America is seeking to open a...
universalhub.com
Now he brings it up: Councilor worries ordinance requiring info on police surveillance technologies could mean release of 'classified' information year after he voted for it
City Council President Ed Flynn (South Boston, South End, Chinatown, Downtown), who last year joined all his other colleagues in passing an ordinance requiring Boston Police and seven other departments to detail their use of cameras, cell-phone interceptors and other surveillance technologies, today voiced concern that forcing BPD to actually comply could result in the release of information that would help bad guys.
Jim Vincent loses online election for NAACP president to man under AG investigation
Vincent has served as president for 12 years.
Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony
A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
newbedfordguide.com
MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations
“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
The 2022 Massachusetts Drought Is Not Over Yet
It took enough raindrops to finally declare victory over a drought that dried the SouthCoast region to a crisp over the long hot summer months. But at last, the dry spell is over for all of Bristol County and a good deal of Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Cabbie who's also state lawmaker loses taxi parking privileges at airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A full-time cabbie, part-time politician is in trouble at the airport. He had his taxi parking privileges pulled for allegedly breaking security rules. A state rep plate on one car in the driveway. A cab next to it. Ramon Perez is banned from driving that...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
GoLocalProv
Owners of Newport Restaurants Facing Fed Suit Say They Kept Tips While Serving and Bartending
The owners of one of the top restaurant groups in Newport are accused of keeping tips according to a lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Labor -- now, they have responded to the allegations. As part of their defense, they admitted they did keep tips while serving and...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bail set at $300,000 for robbery suspect
Miquel A. Jones was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with Thursday’s armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. Jones, 30, is a former Jamaican pro soccer player, according to attorney Casey Dobel...
A New Venue for New Bedford’s Your Theatre [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford's Your Theatre Inc. has been providing quality community theatre for 76 years, and that tradition will continue soon in a new venue. Your Theatre, the Waterfront Historic Area League (WHALE), and the First Baptist Church on William Street have been working for eight years to renovate the historic church building to serve both its congregation and provide space for a performing arts center.
2 Providence men accused of making ghost guns charged
Two Providence brothers previously convicted of violent crimes in New York are facing federal charges after five firearms, including four ghost guns, were found inside their residences earlier this year, according to prosecutors.
Rhode Island man arrested on warrant for rape, drugging in downtown Boston
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man was arrested in that state on a warrant for rape and drugging stemming from an incident in downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested by police in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
newbedfordguide.com
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison
“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
Fall River Bank Robber Caught Allegedly Trying to Rob a Bank
FALL RIVER — A Fall River serial bank robber caught while allegedly trying to rob a bank earlier this fall has been federally charged with another bank robbery — his third in just ten days, according to authorities. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 59-year-old William Sequeira of Fall...
Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Finally Returning Home to New Bedford
New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is coming home. The vessel underwent a seven-year complete restoration in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, thanks to state support secured by Senator Mark Montigny and Representative Antonio Cabral, philanthropists Robert Hildreth and the late H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, and the Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Association. The...
New Bedford Should Embrace New York Egg Creams
Let me tell you about one of my favorite drinks: the New York-style egg cream. First off, don’t get grossed out. The cold beverage involves neither eggs nor cream – at least, not officially. It’s made from three simple ingredients that you probably have already on hand: milk,...
