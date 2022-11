ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have signed five minor league free agents, including a former second round draft pick. The following players were signed by the Cardinals:. Outfielder Oscar Mercado. Infielder Taylor Motter. Shortstop Juniel Querecuto. Left-handed pitcher Kenny Hernandez. Right-handed pitcher Logan Sawyer.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO