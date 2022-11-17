Gwen Stefani Rocks Festive Vintage Pin-Up Girl Look

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Gwen Stefani attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Gwen Stefani continues to share fierce beauty looks on Instagram!

The singer served some looks on the social media platform with vintage glam.

In the snap, Stefani can be seen smizing directly into the camera as she shows off her gorgeous makeup and vintage pin-up hairstyle. She donned a silk red robe that featured pink, red and white flower prints throughout.

"living my vintage pin-up girl dreams 💋✨ hop in ur own time machine with @gxvebeauty!" The Voice coach wrote.

As evidence in the caption, Stefani is rocking her own beauty products by GXVE Beauty, and if you want to copy the look, she's giving you all the tools to make it happen.

Stefani even gave a shoutout to her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, and her hairstylist, Suzette, who were responsible for the pin-up look of her dreams.

"I love when you bring back the hairstyles from 2001/2002 🥺😭," one fan wrote in the comments.

"Love when you rock PinUp style!❤️" another fan added.

Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, who also appears as a judge on the singing competition show, recently announced that he will be departing from the NBC hit series.

When speaking with Extra in a recent interview, the "Hollaback Girl" singer revealed why Shelton decided to leave the show.

“I think that Blake–I don’t know, I think he just wants more time, you know what I mean? I don’t know that people realize if he’s doing two seasons a year, right? In between that, he’s touring," she said.

"So he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, so they overlap. So it’s a lot of brain power, it’s a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things. I think he just got to a point where he just wants time in his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do."

She even revealed the unique "retirement gift" she was thinking of getting him!