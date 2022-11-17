HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Andrew Taylor’s 24 points helped Marshall defeat Chicago State 82-70 on Monday night. Taylor shot 10 for 22, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Thundering Herd (4-1). Taevion Kinsey added 22 points while shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and seven assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO