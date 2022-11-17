ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

Massive turkey giveaway sees thousands of families line up for Thanksgiving treat

STONECREST, Ga. — There may have been freezing temperatures in metro Atlanta Thursday morning, but thousands of hearts were warmed in the spirit of giving. At Stonecrest's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, the community came together for one of Atlanta's largest turkey giveaways ever. With record high inflation, the turkey giveaway was of even more importance with Thanksgiving now just a week away.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia boy brings 'Love and Protection' to kids in need

ATLANTA — Georgia native, Caden Jackson is giving kids in need a little extra protection this holiday season. The 12-year-old’s Loved and Protected Foundation will hold pop-up donation sites every Saturday in November to collect hats, scarves, gloves and more to give to local foster children and children facing homelessness.
SNELLVILLE, GA
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Construction at Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
RUTLEDGE, GA
11Alive

What Artemis rocket launch means for future of NASA, aerospace

ATLANTA — In a historic early Wednesday morning liftoff, the rocket named after Apollo's mythological twin sister launched NASA's 21st century-exploration program. Despite flying without astronauts for its first test mission, those back on Earth -- including a professor at Georgia Tech -- will take what is learned from the rocket and gather data to be able to put astronauts back on the moon in the not-too-distant future.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire

CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston Monday morning. It happened around 4:25 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. Clarkston Police told 11Alive 20 adults and five kids are now displaced. Thankfully, officers add that there...
CLARKSTON, GA
11Alive

13 displaced in overnight fire at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ga. — More than a dozen people are left without a home after an overnight fire tore through a Decatur apartment complex Thursday morning. It happened at the Hidden Valley Apartments off Misty Waters Drive around 12:45 a.m. Fire officials said 13 people are safe and were able...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Inaugural EDDIE Awards spotlights entrepreneurs living with disabilities

ATLANTA — The first-ever awards ceremony highlighting business owners living with disabilities is coming to Atlanta, and nominations are open now. The nonprofit Synergies Work recently announced its inaugural EDDIE Awards, which will celebrate and recognize entrepreneurs across the country living with disabilities. Since the start of the organization...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 18–20

ATLANTA — Cheers to the weekend, Atlanta; what are you going to do? Here's a list of 11 events taking place around the city and a little beyond. There's something for all ages. People looking to get into the Christmas spirit can check out a few tree lightings around town. And for those just trying to enjoy the cool weather, head to Brook Run Park for the chili cook-off.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Large warehouse fire near Atlantic Station burns ... again

ATLANTA — A large commercial warehouse caught fire early Monday morning just behind Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta. Just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to Bishop Street to find a fire in a building that previously burned in May of 2021. "Due to severe collapse conditions," they said, the...
ATLANTA, GA
