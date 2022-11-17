Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
Massive turkey giveaway sees thousands of families line up for Thanksgiving treat
STONECREST, Ga. — There may have been freezing temperatures in metro Atlanta Thursday morning, but thousands of hearts were warmed in the spirit of giving. At Stonecrest's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, the community came together for one of Atlanta's largest turkey giveaways ever. With record high inflation, the turkey giveaway was of even more importance with Thanksgiving now just a week away.
'A day of mourning' | Indigenous leaders teach true telling of the history of Thanksgiving
ATLANTA — A group of indigenous leaders made a new generation aware of their ancestors' struggles with a lesson on the true nature of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Monika Ponton Arrington, leader of Georgia Indigenous Diversity, educated students at Georgia State University on the exploitation of the natives as the holiday approaches.
Georgia boy brings 'Love and Protection' to kids in need
ATLANTA — Georgia native, Caden Jackson is giving kids in need a little extra protection this holiday season. The 12-year-old’s Loved and Protected Foundation will hold pop-up donation sites every Saturday in November to collect hats, scarves, gloves and more to give to local foster children and children facing homelessness.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
How people with Section 8 housing vouchers can use them in a new way in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the 11Alive Investigates series The Way Home. People with Section 8 housing vouchers in Atlanta will have new opportunities to find a home in the city. Atlanta City Council adopted a new housing initiative during its meeting Monday. The resolution,...
Colorado club shooting impact extends to Atlanta's LGBTQ community
ATLANTA — As authorities continue to look into the motive behind a deadly attack at a Colorado nightclub, the impact of the shooting at Club Q is stretching to Atlanta. The city has a prominent LGBTQ community, and many folks in Midtown felt shock, heartbreak and even anger when they heard about the shooting.
Lace Land beauty product festival draws overnight campers, braving the cold, to Smyrna
SMYRNA, Ga. — Roughly a hundred or more people braved the cold overnight to camp out and be at the front of the line for the Lace Land beauty product festival in Smyrna on Saturday. Those who were near first in line said they got there as early as...
Construction at Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
What Artemis rocket launch means for future of NASA, aerospace
ATLANTA — In a historic early Wednesday morning liftoff, the rocket named after Apollo's mythological twin sister launched NASA's 21st century-exploration program. Despite flying without astronauts for its first test mission, those back on Earth -- including a professor at Georgia Tech -- will take what is learned from the rocket and gather data to be able to put astronauts back on the moon in the not-too-distant future.
Bills to rename Atlanta area VA buildings for Isakson, Cleland pass House
ATLANTA — Two Atlanta area Veterans Affairs buildings will soon be renamed for former Georgia senators, after the U.S. House passed bills authorizing the renaming of the buildings on Thursday. Those bills will now require only the signature of President Joe Biden for the renamings to officially take effect.
Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire
CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston Monday morning. It happened around 4:25 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. Clarkston Police told 11Alive 20 adults and five kids are now displaced. Thankfully, officers add that there...
13 displaced in overnight fire at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. — More than a dozen people are left without a home after an overnight fire tore through a Decatur apartment complex Thursday morning. It happened at the Hidden Valley Apartments off Misty Waters Drive around 12:45 a.m. Fire officials said 13 people are safe and were able...
Kemp joins Walker on the campaign trail ahead of the December runoff
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crowd of around 100 people braved the morning November chill in Smyrna as Gov. Brian Kemp joined Herschel Walker on the campaign trail ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election. "Most of all, I know that Herschel Walker will fight for us," Kemp told...
Inaugural EDDIE Awards spotlights entrepreneurs living with disabilities
ATLANTA — The first-ever awards ceremony highlighting business owners living with disabilities is coming to Atlanta, and nominations are open now. The nonprofit Synergies Work recently announced its inaugural EDDIE Awards, which will celebrate and recognize entrepreneurs across the country living with disabilities. Since the start of the organization...
Fire destroys Cherokee County home as crews struggle with distant fire hydrants
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters needed to shuttle in water using multiple trucks due to the location of the nearest hydrant to a home engulfed in flames late Saturday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office responded to the house on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road on around 10:40 p.m.
City of Atlanta, GDOT work to clear out homeless encampment near I-85, Cheshire Bridge
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clear people out of a homeless encampment known as "The Hill" near I-85 and Cheshire Bridge. As many as 100 people had been living there, but there have been some safety concerns with a big fire breaking out there just two weeks ago.
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 18–20
ATLANTA — Cheers to the weekend, Atlanta; what are you going to do? Here's a list of 11 events taking place around the city and a little beyond. There's something for all ages. People looking to get into the Christmas spirit can check out a few tree lightings around town. And for those just trying to enjoy the cool weather, head to Brook Run Park for the chili cook-off.
Large warehouse fire near Atlantic Station burns ... again
ATLANTA — A large commercial warehouse caught fire early Monday morning just behind Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta. Just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to Bishop Street to find a fire in a building that previously burned in May of 2021. "Due to severe collapse conditions," they said, the...
Forsyth County man nominated for 3 Native American Music Awards
HELEN, Ga. — A Georgia man could win big at the Native American Music Awards Saturday. Ryan LittleEagle of Forsyth County has been nominated for three categories in what's known as the Grammy Awards for indigenous people in North America. LittleEagle put his musical stylings on display at Alpine...
