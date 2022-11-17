There's still work to be done on Portola Valley housing's element, the state told the town last week. In a Wednesday, Nov. 9, a nearly 12-page letter from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) asks Portola Valley to justify the number of accessory dwelling units (ADUs), or granny units, that the town expects to be built in the next eight years. Portola Valley is also being pressed to provide more analysis and information on its housing programs in its mandated plans for housing.

