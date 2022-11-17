ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

TheAlmanac

RSV infections dominating children's current illnesses

A trifecta of fall and winter illnesses are striking children, with one, respiratory syncytial virus, surging throughout the county, the state and the country. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is dominating at a level that many medical facilities have not seen previously and has arrived earlier than usual, along with the influenza season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Community briefs: M-A's canned food drive kicks off, Becker presents Menlo Park with $4.5 million check and more

Menlo-Atherton High School's leadership students have kicked off their 2022 canned food drive. Students at the Atherton school are collecting cans outside of the following locations:. • Robert's Market in Portola Valley. Last year, students collected a record-breaking nearly 400,000 pounds of food. In December, more than 400 families receive...
MENLO PARK, CA
Bay Area air district to join COP27 climate summit

Representatives of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, and will conduct a series of Twitter Live events throughout the event. The COP27, which is being held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, is an international summit to discuss...
Climate bills brighten mood at Palo Alto summit

Prospect of federal and state funds could lift local efforts to reduce emissions, reach carbon neutrality. Energized by expected windfalls from state and federal climate bills, Silicon Valley's elected leaders, industry experts and activists sounded a hopeful note Saturday as they vowed to accelerate their green initiatives. While it's not...
PALO ALTO, CA
Portola Valley housing element needs work, but town thinks it can meet the state's Jan. 31 deadline

There's still work to be done on Portola Valley housing's element, the state told the town last week. In a Wednesday, Nov. 9, a nearly 12-page letter from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) asks Portola Valley to justify the number of accessory dwelling units (ADUs), or granny units, that the town expects to be built in the next eight years. Portola Valley is also being pressed to provide more analysis and information on its housing programs in its mandated plans for housing.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board

A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape

Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
Man robbed, assaulted with pistol during date Friday

Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue, east of U.S. Highway 101, late Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man injured from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
MENLO PARK, CA
Menlo Park, CA
News and information for Menlo Park, CA

