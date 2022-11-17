Read full article on original website
Related
'Bird flu' has been found in Santa Clara, San Mateo counties' wildlife
A virus that is nearly 100% fatal to birds has been sweeping through the Bay Area with the fall migration and is reaching record-breaking levels throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 49 million birds in the U.S., most domestic poultry,...
Nearly 20% of San Mateo County residents can get a free pass for county parks
All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday, Nov. 15, to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes. Nearly 20% of all county residents are eligible for...
RSV infections dominating children's current illnesses
A trifecta of fall and winter illnesses are striking children, with one, respiratory syncytial virus, surging throughout the county, the state and the country. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is dominating at a level that many medical facilities have not seen previously and has arrived earlier than usual, along with the influenza season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Monthslong investigation into firearms seized in East Palo Alto leads to eight arrests
A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
Menlo Park weighs traffic, environmental impacts caused by planned housing growth
Worse traffic and poor air quality caused by construction are among the impacts expected when Menlo Park builds out its ambitious new housing plans spurred by state mandates, according to an environmental analysis reviewed by the Menlo Park Planning Commission on Nov. 14. The analysis is part of the city's...
Community briefs: M-A's canned food drive kicks off, Becker presents Menlo Park with $4.5 million check and more
Menlo-Atherton High School's leadership students have kicked off their 2022 canned food drive. Students at the Atherton school are collecting cans outside of the following locations:. • Robert's Market in Portola Valley. Last year, students collected a record-breaking nearly 400,000 pounds of food. In December, more than 400 families receive...
Two drivers arrested on murder charges in Redwood City crash that killed parents of twin girls
Two Redwood City drivers, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested and face second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple and leaving several others injured, according to the Redwood City Police Department. The defendants, 23-year-old Kyle Harrison...
Bay Area air district to join COP27 climate summit
Representatives of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, and will conduct a series of Twitter Live events throughout the event. The COP27, which is being held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, is an international summit to discuss...
Climate bills brighten mood at Palo Alto summit
Prospect of federal and state funds could lift local efforts to reduce emissions, reach carbon neutrality. Energized by expected windfalls from state and federal climate bills, Silicon Valley's elected leaders, industry experts and activists sounded a hopeful note Saturday as they vowed to accelerate their green initiatives. While it's not...
Portola Valley housing element needs work, but town thinks it can meet the state's Jan. 31 deadline
There's still work to be done on Portola Valley housing's element, the state told the town last week. In a Wednesday, Nov. 9, a nearly 12-page letter from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) asks Portola Valley to justify the number of accessory dwelling units (ADUs), or granny units, that the town expects to be built in the next eight years. Portola Valley is also being pressed to provide more analysis and information on its housing programs in its mandated plans for housing.
Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board
A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
Menlo Park City Council wants more concessions from Meta on Willow Village
The Menlo Park City Council met on Nov. 15 and asked Meta to make some concessions on its massive mixed-use Willow Village development in the Belle Haven neighborhood, with a final council decision expected before the end of the year. The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2...
Tiles from prominent muralist's work, sold to Woodsider in 1984, found near Costco
How did a mural of Sausalito, sold to a Woodside resident 38 years ago, end up near a Costco parking lot? That's what Ron Wagner, whose father – prominent San Francisco-born ceramic artist Guillermo Wagner Granizo – created the 7-by-9-foot work, is wondering. In mid-October, Menlo Park resident...
17-year-old driver could face manslaughter or murder charges for deadly car crash
The 17-year-old involved in the car crash that resulted in the death of two local parents is still in the hospital and may face manslaughter or murder charges upon his release, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. No arrests have been made, according to Det. Sgt. Nick...
San Mateo County supervisors discuss options for sheriff's oversight committee
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously to support oversight of the sheriff's office. Supervisors asked staff and an ad hoc committee to return to the board with a proposal that would involve an inspector general and a board. It was the first time the board discussed sheriff oversight publicly.
Atherton depot to be transformed into 'mini' train museum
With a $400,000 grant from Caltrain in hand, Atherton is on its way to outfitting its 620-square-foot train station depot, at the shuttered stop, with a "mini rail history museum." Staff soon plans to send the project out to bid. The concept is to create a place where visitors can...
Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller takes big lead in race for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors
Election results shows Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller with a sizable lead in the race for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3 against San Carlos City Council member Laura Parmer-Lohan. As of 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, Mueller had 18,781 votes, or 64.28% to Parmer-Lohan's...
Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape
Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
Man robbed, assaulted with pistol during date Friday
Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue, east of U.S. Highway 101, late Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man injured from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0