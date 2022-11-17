ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SEC Football Is Reportedly 'Leaning Heavily' Towards Making Significant Change

By Cameron Flynn
 4 days ago

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC is allegedly contemplating a major change to the league's current two-division setup.

According to the league's commissioner Greg Sankey, the SEC is reportedly "heavily leaning" towards abandoning the East and West divisions in favor of a singular division.

The proposed change would be the first modification to the conference's setup since the SEC split into two divisions back in 1992.

"Breaking: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league is looking at going to to a single division, and is leaning heavily in that direction. Moving away from two divisions and no four team pod system," Marc Ryan said Thursday.

With 14 teams currently residing in the SEC and two more, Texas and Oklahoma, scheduled to join the conference by 2025, an adjustment to the two-division setup wasn't unexpected.

However, as Marc Ryan pointed out in his tweet , some thought the conference planned to create a four-team pod system instead of abandoning divisions altogether.

In this proposed "pod" system , an eventual 16-team SEC would be split into four mini-divisions. Each season, every SEC school would play the three other teams in their group in addition to matching up with two opponents from each of the three remaining pods.

The SEC, though, appears to prefer the simplicity of a division-less conference setup.

LSU and Georgia currently lead their respective divisions and control their own destinies for a berth in the SEC Championship.

A change to the conference's setup could benefit a team like Tennessee who, despite having a better record than LSU, ranks behind Georgia in the highly competitive 2022 SEC East.

Stay on the lookout for additional announcements from Commissioner Sankey on any potential changes to the SEC.

Comments / 13

Will Cass
3d ago

I disagree with a single division need to keep it 2 or divide it by 4 single division will have some of the teams staying at the bottom never getting a chance of winning a division or at least competing with the others.

Reply(1)
2
