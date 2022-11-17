ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Radiant in Plunging, Curve-Hugging Dress at 'Wednesday' Premiere

By Sammi Burke
 4 days ago
Catherine Zeta-Jones didn't come to play at the premiere of Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday.

The family matriarch, Morticia Addams, may only appear in two episodes, but she certainly made her mark in Hollywood last night. While much of the rest of the cast played into the spookier themes you might expect from the series, Zeta-Jones wore a gorgeous white gown by Australian designer Toni Matičevski, featuring a plunging, v-shaped neckline that opened up into pointed, slightly ruffled sleeves reminiscent of the spider-webbed background decorating much of the black carpet, which also featured cemetery-style fencing and dead foliage. And yes, we love the juxtaposition!

The dress was well-fitted up until her mid-thigh, where it pleated out to the floor and ended with a small train.

Her hair was left loose in soft waves, which she credited to Maranda Widlund, and her subtle, yet glamorous, makeup was done by Brett Freedman. She showed off the complete 'fit, which was put together with the help of stylist Kelly Johnson, with the evening's glam cam, which couldn't have been set to a more appropriate soundtrack.

The star raved about the evening on Instagram earlier today, where she shared a few photos from the event along with the caption, "About last night. 'Wednesday' premiered in LaLaLand last night. Wow! What a night! Dylan, my son, sashayed me down the black carpet. My Maticevski gown was my ying to my Morticia Addams yang. And we had a ‘crystal ball’ cannot wait for you all to see this. Beware………………"

The new series' matriarch also tagged her glam squad, thanking them for their help in putting her whole look together.

The actress really made the rounds last night, posing for photos with a number of members of the cast and crew, including Jenna Ortega—who plays the titular Wednesday Addams—and Christina Ricci—a former Wednesday herself, who plays Marilyn Thornhill in the new adaptation.

She also posed with on-screen hubby Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez Addams.

Son Dylan Michael Douglas sweetly accompanied his mom to the premiere, and she looked over at him proudly as they were photographed together.

And, of course, Zeta-Jones made sure to stop for autographs with the crowd of fans waiting nearby, looking every part an angel as she signed something for a young girl dressed as Wednesday!

You'll be able to catch the new show, which finds Wednesday Addams learning to work with her new psychic ability, next week on Nov. 23, only on Netflix.

