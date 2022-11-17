ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is the man police said hit Cleveland Firefighter then drove off. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man charged with selling narcotics that led to fatal overdose

CLEVELAND — A 54-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with selling narcotics that resulted in a fatal overdose earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, in a superseding indictment, Rubin Austin has been charged with distributing a heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture to a victim, who later suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting the substance. Austin has also been charged with additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack) and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Reward offered for man wanted for Ashtabula County rape

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County. The U.S. Marshals say 29-year-old Matthew Rutter is wanted for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Rutter is...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned

CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

BMW stolen at gunpoint: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Mathews Avenue. A caller at 8:04 p.m. on Nov. 8 told police he witnessed two people dressed in dark or black clothing get out of a silver sedan with guns, walk toward a black BMW that was parked across the street, and leave in the car. A second caller then contacted the police to report that she was carjacked by suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks. BMW was able to help the police track the vehicle, and it was recovered unoccupied at about 8:57 p.m., according to a police incident report.
LAKEWOOD, OH

