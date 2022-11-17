Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland19.com
Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is the man police said hit Cleveland Firefighter then drove off. He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and...
cleveland19.com
Police release body cam video of arrest of driver accused in Cleveland firefighter’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bratenahl police released the dash cam video of the arrest of the driver wanted in the deadly hit and run accident of a Cleveland firefighter. Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck on I-90 east near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Bratenahl.
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
cleveland19.com
2 plead guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Destiny Henderson, 18, and Portria Williams, 31, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 and have agreed to testify against the other suspects. Henderson pleaded guilty to...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio identified
Parma police officers had responded to a domestic incident at the home that day. According to the Parma Police Department, officers arrested Paul Addicott II. A woman in the home was taken to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
Man found wrapped in plastic in Parma basement had been shot multiple times, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man found wrapped in plastic in a Parma basement last week, died of multiple gunshot wounds, Parma police said. According to Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, the victim, identified as Ryan Krebs, was reported missing to Parma police on Aug. 25. Krebs’s body was...
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
Cleveland man charged with selling narcotics that led to fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A 54-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with selling narcotics that resulted in a fatal overdose earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, in a superseding indictment, Rubin Austin has been charged with distributing a heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture to a victim, who later suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting the substance. Austin has also been charged with additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack) and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
Police find 2 guns during Youngstown traffic stop
Reports said Youngstown police found two handguns in a car during a traffic stop early Saturday evening on the South Side.
cleveland19.com
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning. <. In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of...
Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
Man sentenced for yelling racial slur, punching woman
The man accused of yelling racial slurs and punching a woman back in February was sentenced on Monday.
cleveland19.com
Reward offered for man wanted for Ashtabula County rape
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County. The U.S. Marshals say 29-year-old Matthew Rutter is wanted for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Rutter is...
WFMJ.com
Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned
CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
Video: Police find suspect after Cleveland firefighter’s death
Police body and dash camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland and Bratenahl police locked up the suspected hit and run driver officials think struck and killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
cleveland19.com
3 Lorain police officers found guilty of gross misconduct, former lieutenant indicted
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Lorain police officers have been found guilty of employee gross misconduct, and a former lieutenant has been indicted by a Lorain County Grand Jury, according to the Lorain Police Department (LPD). LPD said on Sept. 21, officers responded to a disturbance complaint in the 900...
Two of six people charged in Alishah Pointer’s torture, murder plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
Woman, 54, and daughter, 24, fight, spilling paint on infant: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
Police net gun, drugs and cash during search warrants in Warren
The search warrants were executed on Monday by the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force and Warren police.
BMW stolen at gunpoint: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Mathews Avenue. A caller at 8:04 p.m. on Nov. 8 told police he witnessed two people dressed in dark or black clothing get out of a silver sedan with guns, walk toward a black BMW that was parked across the street, and leave in the car. A second caller then contacted the police to report that she was carjacked by suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks. BMW was able to help the police track the vehicle, and it was recovered unoccupied at about 8:57 p.m., according to a police incident report.
