WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Bazaar in Downtown Pocatello to offer locally made Christmas crafts
POCATELLO — A business in Downtown Pocatello is hosting a Christmas craft fair featuring more than 40 local vendors. The Valentine, a wedding shop and venue, will play host to the Christmas Creators Market Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. “It’s, pretty much, a local fair, where people...
Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall
POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. “We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral,” he said. “They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral.” ...
Donations needed to feed needy dogs, cats in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Pocatello Animal Services will be accepting donations of pet food and supplies beginning Monday. Numerous drop-off locations throughout the city will collect donations of dog and cat food, treats, litter and toys from Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, according to a news release from the city. All items collected will be used to feed and care for the hungry pets in the Pocatello area.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport says it’s ready for busy holiday travel season
IDAHO FALLS — The holiday season is just around the corner and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects one of the busiest travel seasons yet. Already this year, IDA has experienced record levels of passengers making their way through the premier airport for the region. With the increased number of passengers and higher volumes of flights, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flight to ensure enough time to get through the lines and not get left behind.
Taeloni Marissa Robison
Taeloni Marissa Robison, 24, of Idaho Falls, daughter of Nick and Cindy Robison, passed away November 19, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Services are pending. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Bannock County, Idaho State University to build Forensic Pathology Center
POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho. Currently, all...
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine.
'FLAGSHIP FAB': LA Semiconductor intends to bring headquarters to Pocatello
POCATELLO — The new owners of the onsemi plant on the city’s east side are charging forward with plans they believe will solidify the company as a premiere place to work in the Gate City for decades to come. The onsemi (known formerly as ON Semiconductor) manufacturing plant has been purchased by the Ohio-based company LA Semiconductor. President and Chief Executive Officer for LA Semiconductor, Mike Ward, says the company will run the fabrication plant as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, and has already inked...
Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 huge sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
University dean introduces students to other cultures and worlds through books
POCATELLO (IdahoEdNews.org) — As a child, Tracy Collum saw herself in the protagonists she read about – like Ramona in Beverly Cleary’s classic children’s books. As an adult, she realized she was lucky to have that experience. A lack of diverse books means some young readers don’t see book characters who look like them or have similar backgrounds.
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
PE teacher named as District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month
POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. Ms. Rachel Bolin is the November P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Bolin teaches PE at Franklin Middle School and...
Pennsylvania man arrested after crashing through a park gate during police pursuit
POCATELLO — A Butler, Pennsylvania, man faces multiple charges, including two felonies, after allegedly trying to get away from local police while drunk. Richard James Wagner Jr., 27, has been charged with felonies for attempting to flee an officer and driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors for resisting arrest and driving with an open alcohol container, court records show. A possible attempt to run was stopped by the threat of a police K-9.
Debt collectors quit hounding me about $25,000 I owe, but how do I get control of my money?
