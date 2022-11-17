ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 3






IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Bazaar in Downtown Pocatello to offer locally made Christmas crafts

POCATELLO — A business in Downtown Pocatello is hosting a Christmas craft fair featuring more than 40 local vendors. The Valentine, a wedding shop and venue, will play host to the Christmas Creators Market Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. “It’s, pretty much, a local fair, where people...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall

POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. “We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral,” he said. “They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral.” ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Donations needed to feed needy dogs, cats in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Pocatello Animal Services will be accepting donations of pet food and supplies beginning Monday. Numerous drop-off locations throughout the city will collect donations of dog and cat food, treats, litter and toys from Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, according to a news release from the city. All items collected will be used to feed and care for the hungry pets in the Pocatello area.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Regional Airport says it’s ready for busy holiday travel season

IDAHO FALLS — The holiday season is just around the corner and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects one of the busiest travel seasons yet. Already this year, IDA has experienced record levels of passengers making their way through the premier airport for the region. With the increased number of passengers and higher volumes of flights, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flight to ensure enough time to get through the lines and not get left behind.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Taeloni Marissa Robison

Taeloni Marissa Robison, 24, of Idaho Falls, daughter of Nick and Cindy Robison, passed away November 19, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Services are pending. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bannock County, Idaho State University to build Forensic Pathology Center

POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho. Currently, all...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?

Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'FLAGSHIP FAB': LA Semiconductor intends to bring headquarters to Pocatello

POCATELLO — The new owners of the onsemi plant on the city’s east side are charging forward with plans they believe will solidify the company as a premiere place to work in the Gate City for decades to come. The onsemi (known formerly as ON Semiconductor) manufacturing plant has been purchased by the Ohio-based company LA Semiconductor. President and Chief Executive Officer for LA Semiconductor, Mike Ward, says the company will run the fabrication plant as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, and has already inked...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

University dean introduces students to other cultures and worlds through books

POCATELLO (IdahoEdNews.org) — As a child, Tracy Collum saw herself in the protagonists she read about – like Ramona in Beverly Cleary’s classic children’s books. As an adult, she realized she was lucky to have that experience. A lack of diverse books means some young readers don’t see book characters who look like them or have similar backgrounds.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

PE teacher named as District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month

POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. Ms. Rachel Bolin is the November P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Bolin teaches PE at Franklin Middle School and...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pennsylvania man arrested after crashing through a park gate during police pursuit

POCATELLO — A Butler, Pennsylvania, man faces multiple charges, including two felonies, after allegedly trying to get away from local police while drunk. Richard James Wagner Jr., 27, has been charged with felonies for attempting to flee an officer and driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors for resisting arrest and driving with an open alcohol container, court records show. A possible attempt to run was stopped by the threat of a police K-9.
POCATELLO, ID

