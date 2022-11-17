Read full article on original website
KIMT
Victim in Fillmore Co. stabbing in stable condition; Noah Foster, 23, facing charges
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. The victim remains hospitalized Monday and is...
myaustinminnesota.com
Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court
Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
Trial to Start Monday for Rochester Man Charged in Woman’s Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Court trail is scheduled to start Monday for a Rochester man accused of fatally running over his girlfriend while under the influence of a controlled substance in 2018. 41-year-old Dewain Siewert is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Court records say he told police the two...
KIMT
Defendants in SE Minnesota burglary and chase enter different pleas
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after robbing a construction site is pleading guilty while another is still heading to trial. Kyle Lee Felter, 47 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, were arrested on August 27. Investigators say they burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into tree in Vernon County
ONTARIO, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of OWI after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Vernon County early Friday morning. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Trey Kaiser of Ontario was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in the Village of Ontario at 12:45 a.m. Friday.
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
KIMT
Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend. A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW. A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving...
KIMT
Rochester scooter thief is sentenced to probation
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing scooters in Rochester results in probation for a Minneapolis man. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two other felony theft charges have been dismissed. Schutz was charged in March with stealing four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021.
Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers
Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
KAAL-TV
Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
KIMT
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
winonaradio.com
Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge
(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
KIMT
Accused Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty in federal court
MINNEAPOLISE, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of running a large-scale drug trafficking operation is pleading guilty. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, led a led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy out of Rochester which operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere. Milliken was accused of organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area between September 2021 and February 2022. Federal investigators say Milliken also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.
Drug trafficker pleads guilty to involvement in Rochester-based conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has pleaded guilty after police seized nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Court documents say Millliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.One of Miliken's coconspirators, Aaron Dombovy, pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Milliken and Dombovy both face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison each.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
