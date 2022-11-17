ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore County, MN

myaustinminnesota.com

Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court

Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
LYLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Defendants in SE Minnesota burglary and chase enter different pleas

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after robbing a construction site is pleading guilty while another is still heading to trial. Kyle Lee Felter, 47 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, were arrested on August 27. Investigators say they burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.
ORONOCO, MN
KAAL-TV

Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend. A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW. A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester scooter thief is sentenced to probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing scooters in Rochester results in probation for a Minneapolis man. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two other felony theft charges have been dismissed. Schutz was charged in March with stealing four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

KROC News

Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge

(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Accused Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty in federal court

MINNEAPOLISE, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of running a large-scale drug trafficking operation is pleading guilty. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, led a led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy out of Rochester which operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere. Milliken was accused of organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area between September 2021 and February 2022. Federal investigators say Milliken also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

KIMT

1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

