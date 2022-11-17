Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Down 67.7% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Clovis (CLVS)
CLVS - Free Report) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 67.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Carnival (CCL) Stock Now
CCL - Free Report) will likely benefit from improved booking trends, fleet optimization efforts and cost-saving initiatives. However, supply chain disruptions and increased fuel prices remain headwinds. Let us discuss why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Key Growth Drivers. Carnival is benefitting from encouraging booking volumes...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st
ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Price and Consensus. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. price-consensus-chart | ACRES Commercial Realty Corp....
Zacks.com
Here's Why America Movil (AMX) Stock is a Solid Bet Now
AMX - Free Report) investors may consider adding this stock to their portfolio to tackle the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Shares Outperformed: Wall Street is facing extreme...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Watts Water (WTS) Seems an Attractive Investment
WTS - Free Report) is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to combat the volatile market environment and gain from its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks.com
This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 21st
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (. OXY - Free Report) is an explorer and developer...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Equinix Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
EQIX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EQIX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Equinix's main business drivers. Incorporated on Jun...
Zacks.com
Is Trivago (TRVG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Is Ducommun (DCO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
TGLS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Is Medpace (MEDP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
LKFN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?
PSCT - Free Report) was launched on 04/07/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost,...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)?
AIRR - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/10/2014. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Zacks.com
Should iShares Russell MidCap ETF (IWR) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWR - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $27.96 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Consider ePlus (PLUS) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Comments / 0