USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
msuspartans.com
Lujan, Malczewski Garner Individual Titles at 44th Annual Navy Classic
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Michigan State wrestling took home a pair of individual titles at the 44th annual Navy Classic, with junior Tristan Lujan picking up the title at 125 and redshirt senior Layne Malczewski earning the undefeated crown at 184 on Saturday at Wesley A. Brown Field House. Lujan,...
msuspartans.com
MSU Rebounds With 7-4 Win at No. 6 PSU
State College, Pa. – Michigan State earned a split in the series at No. 6/6 Penn State on Saturday, skating to a convincing 7-3 victory over the Nittany Lions. Penn State (11-3-0, 5-3-0 B1G) won Friday's game, 4-3, with the game-winner coming in the final minute of play, and rallied from a 3-0 first period deficit in Saturday's game to tie things at 3-3 with a pair of power play goals. However, the Spartans (9-4-1, 5-2-1 Big Ten) tacked on three goals in the second and an empty-netter in the third to earn the split.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Log Second Shutout of 2022 in Dominant Win at American
WASHINGTON – Michigan State wrestling continued its tear through the non-conference portion of the dual slate, dominating the American University Eagles in a 33-0 shutout on Friday evening inside Bender Arena. The Spartans improve to 3-0 through their first three contests for the second-straight year, most recently opening a...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Falls to Indiana in Double Overtime, 39-31
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State football team fell to Indiana in double overtime, 39-31, Saturday afternoon in windy, chilly conditions at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) had a 24-7 halftime lead, but Indiana (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) rallied to tie the game at 31 in the fourth quarter. MSU missed a 22-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, sending the game into overtime. Both teams missed their field-goal attempts in the first overtime, but the Hoosiers scored a touchdown and two-point conversion in double overtime, while the Spartans were held out of the end zone.
msuspartans.com
Career Highs from Alexander and Joiner Lead Spartans Past CMU
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - A trio of Spartans scored 17 points, as the Michigan State women's basketball team topped Central Michigan, 84-54, Saturday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. MSU head coach Suzy Merchant, who is a Central Michigan graduate, coached in Mount Pleasant for the first time in her Michigan State...
msuspartans.com
MSU Women's Basketball Hits the Road to Face CMU Saturday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women's basketball hits the road for the first time this season after opening the season with five-straight home games. The Spartans will now head to Central Michigan to take on the Chippewas on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. • MSU's 5-0 start is...
msuspartans.com
Post-Game Quotes: Indiana
Obviously very disappointed not being able to close this game out. We got outplayed in the second half. You can point to any aspect of the team – offense, defense, special teams – where we had opportunities to execute, and didn't do them for 60 minutes. We had the opportunity to win the game and weren't able to get it done, so, very, very disappointed, especially for our seniors' last game in the Woodshed. We appreciate our fans coming out on a day where it was pretty chilly. We had a really good crowd, and we appreciate that. We have one game left, and I know our guys are going to show up to practice ready and prepared for the last opportunity. But, certainly a very disappointed locker room. We're sick about it.
msuspartans.com
Late PSU Goals Sink Spartans, 4-3
State College, Pa. – Penn State came from behind with a pair of third-period goals to earn a win over No. 17/18 Michigan State (8-4-1, 4-2-1 B1G) on Friday night in State College. The No. 6 Nittany Lions, trailing 3-2 after two periods, scored twice in the final six...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Hangs on to Beat Villanova, 73-71
EAST LANSING Mich. – Michigan State took a 16-point lead in the second half and hung on for a 73-71 win over Villanova on Friday night in a Gavitt Tipoff Game at the Breslin Center. Senior guard Tyson Walker led the way for the Spartans with 22, while adding...
msuspartans.com
Sharp-Shooting Spartans Stop Rattlers, 109-44
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Fourteen Spartans scored as the Michigan State women's basketball closed out its five-game homestand with a commanding win over Florida A&M, 109-44 at the Breslin Center on Thursday night. MSU improves to 5-0 this season, while Florida A&M falls to 1-2. This is the third time...
msuspartans.com
No. 6 Spartans Conclude Season in NCAA Second Round
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – One of the greatest stories in collegiate soccer, and the winningest season in program history came to a close Friday afternoon, as the No. 6 Michigan State women's soccer team fell in a 1-0 contest against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Championships from Alumni Stadium on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.
msuspartans.com
Katie Osika Earns All-American Honors at NCAA Cross Country Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. - Highlighted by an All-American finish from graduate student Katie Osika, Michigan State cross country wrapped up the season at the NCAA Cross Country Championships Saturday morning at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. "I thought our women showed incredible poise and trust, staying...
msuspartans.com
Post-Game Quotes: Villanova
Before I start, I want to give two sets of people a lot of credit. Our crowd, it reminded me of the old days. I told Mat Ishbia, who was sitting there, I told Antonio (Smith), John Garfalia, there were a bunch of guys back. I thought our crowd was phenomenal, it was so good to see. It's been a while. That's one group, and the second group, I give Kyle (Neptune) and his team a lot of credit. It was a fistfight; we knew it would be a 12-15 round fight. I thought we had close to a knockout there at the 10-minute mark. We were up 16, and for all the credit I got for doing things well down the stretch at Kentucky, I should get some blame for not handling that stuff very well down the stretch today, because we did not execute very well. We took some bad shots. We did some reaching. But all in all, when I look at this week, that is the most memorable week in my whole career. To play Friday, Tuesday, Friday, and the way we had to do it and the teams we had to play, and the preparation in three different teams. I was very impressed on film with Villanova and in-person. I told my team before the game; it will be the toughest team we play all year as far as physically tough, and they were every bit of that. So, on a positive note, after taking some poor shots early, I thought we had a lot of guys that did play well. Joey was phenomenal early, and then we just did not go to him enough, and that was the problem tonight. The problem was because they switched five guys. In two days, we had to come up with some things, you very seldom deal with that. They switch their guards onto centers, they switch their centers onto guards, and they are all 6'4 to 6'7 and a half and they are tough. That is a very well-coached, very good team. And I would like to give some credit to Jay Wright because the culture that of that program is so good that even though I thought that Kyle did a helluva job, remember, I think four those guys played in the final four last year, and some of them are sixth year guys and fifth year guys, they have been in that program. And that's what I am trying to do here, so the program, when I turn it over to a new coach someday, the program continues,and the culture continues. I was really impressed with that. For us, Tyson Walker really wanted the ball at the end, he really came through. AJ (Hoggard) made some big plays, 13 points, 10 assists and only three turnovers. Having Malik in foul trouble and having him out of there is a problem, and then Jaden (Akins) got going and then he got hurt a little bit, I do not know if it is a knee or an ankle. Pierre (Brooks III) was struggling early, and to his credit and to the team's credit they rallied him at halftime. I thought he did a helluva job in the second half. Mady (Sissoko), like I said, he struggled tonight. Mady has faced three different kinds of centers. A 6'9 brute that is really good in Kentucky. A 6'10 guy that is really skilled in (Drew) Timme. And then tonight, this kid is a special player (Eric) Dixon, he can beat you with the threes, he has really improved his three-point shooting. So Mady has had his hands full, and I'm not sure we covered it all as good as we should have, and that will fall on us. But, to go those three games in those seven days will go down, I told my team, not Magic Johnson, not Mateen Cleaves, not Steve Smith, not Denzel Valentine, nobody's been through three games like that. West coast to here, three different kinds of teams of that caliber. And I am really proud, disappointed that we had a 16-point lead with nine or ten minutes left and to do what we did at the end, but really proud of what they were like the whole week.
msuspartans.com
Valentina Rossi Wins Women’s Amateur Latin America
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State junior women's golfer Valentina Rossi saved her best for last. Rossi, along with classmate junior Nina Rissi, was one of two Spartans playing in the Women's Amateur Latin America, held over the last four days at the Pillar Golf Club in Buenos Aries, Argentina.
