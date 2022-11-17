Before I start, I want to give two sets of people a lot of credit. Our crowd, it reminded me of the old days. I told Mat Ishbia, who was sitting there, I told Antonio (Smith), John Garfalia, there were a bunch of guys back. I thought our crowd was phenomenal, it was so good to see. It's been a while. That's one group, and the second group, I give Kyle (Neptune) and his team a lot of credit. It was a fistfight; we knew it would be a 12-15 round fight. I thought we had close to a knockout there at the 10-minute mark. We were up 16, and for all the credit I got for doing things well down the stretch at Kentucky, I should get some blame for not handling that stuff very well down the stretch today, because we did not execute very well. We took some bad shots. We did some reaching. But all in all, when I look at this week, that is the most memorable week in my whole career. To play Friday, Tuesday, Friday, and the way we had to do it and the teams we had to play, and the preparation in three different teams. I was very impressed on film with Villanova and in-person. I told my team before the game; it will be the toughest team we play all year as far as physically tough, and they were every bit of that. So, on a positive note, after taking some poor shots early, I thought we had a lot of guys that did play well. Joey was phenomenal early, and then we just did not go to him enough, and that was the problem tonight. The problem was because they switched five guys. In two days, we had to come up with some things, you very seldom deal with that. They switch their guards onto centers, they switch their centers onto guards, and they are all 6'4 to 6'7 and a half and they are tough. That is a very well-coached, very good team. And I would like to give some credit to Jay Wright because the culture that of that program is so good that even though I thought that Kyle did a helluva job, remember, I think four those guys played in the final four last year, and some of them are sixth year guys and fifth year guys, they have been in that program. And that's what I am trying to do here, so the program, when I turn it over to a new coach someday, the program continues,and the culture continues. I was really impressed with that. For us, Tyson Walker really wanted the ball at the end, he really came through. AJ (Hoggard) made some big plays, 13 points, 10 assists and only three turnovers. Having Malik in foul trouble and having him out of there is a problem, and then Jaden (Akins) got going and then he got hurt a little bit, I do not know if it is a knee or an ankle. Pierre (Brooks III) was struggling early, and to his credit and to the team's credit they rallied him at halftime. I thought he did a helluva job in the second half. Mady (Sissoko), like I said, he struggled tonight. Mady has faced three different kinds of centers. A 6'9 brute that is really good in Kentucky. A 6'10 guy that is really skilled in (Drew) Timme. And then tonight, this kid is a special player (Eric) Dixon, he can beat you with the threes, he has really improved his three-point shooting. So Mady has had his hands full, and I'm not sure we covered it all as good as we should have, and that will fall on us. But, to go those three games in those seven days will go down, I told my team, not Magic Johnson, not Mateen Cleaves, not Steve Smith, not Denzel Valentine, nobody's been through three games like that. West coast to here, three different kinds of teams of that caliber. And I am really proud, disappointed that we had a 16-point lead with nine or ten minutes left and to do what we did at the end, but really proud of what they were like the whole week.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO