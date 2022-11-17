188 convictions tied to former NYPD officers convicted of criminal conduct to be vacated, district attorney says

Read full article on original website
2 men arrested, charged in threat to NYC synagogue
One of two men arrested at Penn Station in connection with a threat to the Jewish community in New York City said he has a "sick personality," court documents revealed.
No decision yet on federal charges for 2 men arrested in connection with NYC synagogue threat, FBI says
Authorities are still trying to determine whether to file federal charges against two men arrested in connection with a threat against a New York synagogue, an FBI official said Monday.
Suspects accused in plans to attack NYC synagogues arraigned
NEW YORK -- Two suspects who allegedly planned to attack New York City synagogues have been arraigned.Police say 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Long Island, was found with an 8-inch knife and high-capacity magazine when he was arrested Friday night in Penn Station.Also arrested with him was 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer, of West 94th Street in Manhattan, whose family is reportedly Jewish, including his grandfather who is a Holocaust survivor.Criminal complaints against both men cite Twitter messages that warned early last week, "Big moves being made on Friday," and then Thursday, "Gonna ask a priest if I should become a husband or...
2 men wanted for robbing, assaulting victims on Manhattan subway
Two men were robbed, and one assaulted, while on a Manhattan E train Friday night, authorities said.
longisland.com
Inwood Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Nassau Cops Say
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of an Inwood man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:49 pm in North Lawrence. According to detectives, officers responded to Five Towns Car Wash located at 530 Rockaway Turnpike for a person in possession of a handgun. Responding officers located the subject matching the description and Defendant Brandon P. Millington, 24, of 42 Yale Street was placed into custody.
Armed duo robs man aboard Queens subway train of belongings, $800
The NYPD released photos on Sunday of two suspects wanted for robbing a man aboard a Queens subway train at gunpoint last week, authorities said.
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
2 men arrested in connection with "recent threats" against New York synagogues
Two suspects, armed with a gun and a knife, were arrested in Manhattan on Saturday morning in connection with threats that were made against New York area synagogues, authorities announced. The men were taken into custody while entering Penn Station, the New York City Police Department said. The two were...
Nearly 200 convictions tied to former NYPD officers to be vacated
The Manhattan District Attorney's office on Thursday moved to vacate 188 misdemeanor convictions dating back more than 20 years, because police officers involved in the cases have since been convicted themselves of crimes related to their law enforcement duties. The district attorney sought to dismiss the convictions on the grounds of due process violations.In a news release, the district attorney's office listed eight former New York City Police Department officers and detectives who played a role in how those 188 misdemeanors were prosecuted. It noted that the work is part of an ongoing review of 22 former cops who were...
thesource.com
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
2 teen boys wounded in shooting on Staten Island
Two teenagers were wounded during a shooting on Staten Island Saturday night, authorities said.
Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
Lawyer gets 15 months behind bars for firebombing police car
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give her a “second chance” to redeem herself for what she called a momentary lapse of judgement. “I’m so incredibly sorry for my reckless and wrong actions,” a tearful Rahman said in federal court in Brooklyn. “I don’t think there’s enough words to express my sorrow and regret. ... I completely lost my way in the emotion of the night.” U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan praised her for choosing a career in public interest law to fight against social injustices.
Manhattan DA moves to vacate convictions of 8 NYPD members
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has moved to vacate nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions against eight NYPD members.Bragg called for the cases to be dismissed following an investigation that found due process violations.The arrests made between 2001 and 2016 were tied to the members' law enforcement duties, including official misconduct, falsifying records and perjury. More than half of the sentences resulted in fines or incarceration.
"We need to normalize women" in leadership roles, NYPD boss says in joint interview with new FDNY commissioner
New York City made history this year with two women appointed to lead the country's largest fire and police departments for the first time ever. And one of those women, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, said it's about time such appointments become normal. "I keep saying that I think we need...
Prosecutors rest in Trump Organization criminal trial
Manhattan prosecutors called their last witness Monday in the Trump Organization's criminal trial. During three weeks of testimony, they portrayed a company for which many of the top executives not named Trump allegedly devised a series of schemes to avoid taxes on income and luxury benefits. Two Trump Organization companies...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument
A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
fox5ny.com
Correction officer assaulted by inmate on Rikers Island
NEW YORK - The union representing Correction Officers in New York City is expressing its outrage after an officer was reportedly assaulted by a person in custody on Rikers Island. According to a DoC spokesperson, at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the unidentified officer was working at the Robert N....
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
Woman robbed, groped at knifepoint on Queens subway train: NYPD
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A knife-wielding mugger robbed and groped a woman aboard a Queens subway train, police said Thursday in announcing the arrest of a suspect. Abel Pita-Aviles, 36, allegedly pulled a knife on the 24-year-old victim aboard a northbound M train approaching the 36th Street station in Long Island City around […]
