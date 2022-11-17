ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

188 convictions tied to former NYPD officers convicted of criminal conduct to be vacated, district attorney says

By Emily Mae Czachor
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspects accused in plans to attack NYC synagogues arraigned

NEW YORK -- Two suspects who allegedly planned to attack New York City synagogues have been arraigned.Police say 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Long Island, was found with an 8-inch knife and high-capacity magazine when he was arrested Friday night in Penn Station.Also arrested with him was 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer, of West 94th Street in Manhattan, whose family is reportedly Jewish, including his grandfather who is a Holocaust survivor.Criminal complaints against both men cite Twitter messages that warned early last week, "Big moves being made on Friday," and then Thursday, "Gonna ask a priest if I should become a husband or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Inwood Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Nassau Cops Say

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of an Inwood man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:49 pm in North Lawrence. According to detectives, officers responded to Five Towns Car Wash located at 530 Rockaway Turnpike for a person in possession of a handgun. Responding officers located the subject matching the description and Defendant Brandon P. Millington, 24, of 42 Yale Street was placed into custody.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 200 convictions tied to former NYPD officers to be vacated

The Manhattan District Attorney's office on Thursday moved to vacate 188 misdemeanor convictions dating back more than 20 years, because police officers involved in the cases have since been convicted themselves of crimes related to their law enforcement duties. The district attorney sought to dismiss the convictions on the grounds of due process violations.In a news release, the district attorney's office listed eight former New York City Police Department officers and detectives who played a role in how those 188 misdemeanors were prosecuted. It noted that the work is part of an ongoing review of 22 former cops who were...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Lawyer gets 15 months behind bars for firebombing police car

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give her a “second chance” to redeem herself for what she called a momentary lapse of judgement. “I’m so incredibly sorry for my reckless and wrong actions,” a tearful Rahman said in federal court in Brooklyn. “I don’t think there’s enough words to express my sorrow and regret. ... I completely lost my way in the emotion of the night.” U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan praised her for choosing a career in public interest law to fight against social injustices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Manhattan DA moves to vacate convictions of 8 NYPD members

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has moved to vacate nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions against eight NYPD members.Bragg called for the cases to be dismissed following an investigation that found due process violations.The arrests made between 2001 and 2016 were tied to the members' law enforcement duties, including official misconduct, falsifying records and perjury. More than half of the sentences resulted in fines or incarceration. 
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Prosecutors rest in Trump Organization criminal trial

Manhattan prosecutors called their last witness Monday in the Trump Organization's criminal trial. During three weeks of testimony, they portrayed a company for which many of the top executives not named Trump allegedly devised a series of schemes to avoid taxes on income and luxury benefits. Two Trump Organization companies...
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument

A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
HOBOKEN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Correction officer assaulted by inmate on Rikers Island

NEW YORK - The union representing Correction Officers in New York City is expressing its outrage after an officer was reportedly assaulted by a person in custody on Rikers Island. According to a DoC spokesperson, at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the unidentified officer was working at the Robert N....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman robbed, groped at knifepoint on Queens subway train: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A knife-wielding mugger robbed and groped a woman aboard a Queens subway train, police said Thursday in announcing the arrest of a suspect. Abel Pita-Aviles, 36, allegedly pulled a knife on the 24-year-old victim aboard a northbound M train approaching the 36th Street station in Long Island City around […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS News

CBS News

571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy