188 convictions tied to former NYPD officers convicted of criminal conduct to be vacated, district attorney says

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give her a “second chance” to redeem herself for what she called a momentary lapse of judgement. “I’m so incredibly sorry for my reckless and wrong actions,” a tearful Rahman said in federal court in Brooklyn. “I don’t think there’s enough words to express my sorrow and regret. ... I completely lost my way in the emotion of the night.” U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan praised her for choosing a career in public interest law to fight against social injustices.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO