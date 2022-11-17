Read full article on original website
Arizona attorney general’s office demands answers to ‘myriad’ voting issues in Maricopa County
Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a letter Saturday to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office demanding answers to "myriad" Election Day issues.
California Republican Rep. David Valadao elected to represent the state's 22nd Congressional District
Rep. Valadao represented the 21st district but defeats Democrat Rudy Salas in the California 22nd district, which he sought after lines were redrawn.
MA Gov. Baker says Washington's 'inability' to fix immigration will cost Massachusetts $139 million
Massachusett's Governor Charlie Baker is once again asking for assistance with the strain migrants have place on the state's shelter system, this time in the form of $139 million.
Judge rules Jen Psaki must be deposed in lawsuit over alleged 'collusion' with Big Tech to censor speech
A federal judge ruled Monday that former White House press secretary Jen Psaki must offer deposition in lawsuit claiming she helped the WH collude with Big Tech to censor speech.
NH Gov. Chris Sununu says Republicans need to stop backing 'crazy, unelectable candidates' in GOP primaries
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told the Republican Party that "candidate quality matters" and to stop supporting "unelectable" candidates in GOP primaries.
Philadelphia receives second bus of migrants from Texas as border security initiative ramps up
A second bus carrying illegal immigrants from Texas arrived Monday in Philadelphia, with city officials accusing Gov. Abbott of using migrants as pawns.
Biden DOE official claims DeSantis was willing to 'sacrifice' people: 'Some of you may die'
A Biden U.S. Department of Education official had biting words about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter, calling him "tiny" and a "bully."
GOP AGs moving forward with lawsuit targeting FBI, top Biden officials for allegedly colluding with Big Tech
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had a major gain in a lawsuit against the FBI and top-ranking Biden officials, he told "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."
Caitlyn Jenner blames 'woke' Washington rules for allowing trans runner to dominate female competitors
Caitlyn Jenner discussed the latest case of transgender participation in womens sports as a biologically male student dominates female track competitors in Seattle.
80-year-old Biden falsely claims Delaware has most chickens in the nation
President Biden made a false statement during the turkey pardon Monday. He claimed his home state of Delaware has "more chickens than anybody in the nation."
Massive group of migrants hits Texas border as end of Title 42 looms
A group of hundreds hit the southern border early Saturday morning, just weeks before the Title 42 public health order will expire due to a court-ordered winddown.
Chris Christie slammed from both sides for attacking Trump: He has 'zero credibility'
Former NJ Governor Chris Christie was criticized on social media Sunday after he blamed Republicans' electoral failures on former President Donald Trump.
'1619 Project' creator claims Gov. Youngkin blocking CRT in schools to 'protect feelings of White children'
"1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones told MSNBC that Gov. Youngkin, R-Va., is trying to block true history by outlawing Critical Race Theory in public schools.
Chris Christie says GOP should move past Trump: 'It is time to stop being afraid of any one person'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said the Republican Party ought to move on from Donald Trump, just days after Trump announced his is running for president again.
California elementary school to allow 'After School Satan Club'
The Satanic Temple's after school program has existed for around ten years and stresses that it aims to promote critical thinking, not conversion to Satanism.
Louisiana bank employees go to hospitals after handling flyers left in night dropbox
Three Louisiana bank employees took themselves to a hospital after handling flyers left in a night dropbox, authorities said
4 dead in small plane crash in Washington state
The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a single-engine Textron 208B crashed into a field and caught fire on Friday morning, killing four people, officials said.
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin remembered as 'one of the most incredible people you will ever know'
Friends and family of University of Idaho homicide victim Ethan Chapin on Friday remembered the 20-year-old student and athlete as someone who 'loved life.'
University of Florida College of Medicine pushes 'destructive' woke agenda on students, report says
The University of Florida College of Medicine incorporates aspects of critical race theory into its admissions and educational programs, according to a new report.
