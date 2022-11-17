Read full article on original website
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
cityscopemag.com
Holiday Events in Chattanooga
Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
WTVC
Update: Hearing postponed, Budgetel residents to wait until next week to learn fate
A judge on Monday postponed a hearing for this case until December 5th. That's after many former Budgetel tenants showed up to court, hoping their voices would be heard. Later on Monday, we caught up with some of them, who are living at a Super 8 motel for the next 2 weeks.
WTVC
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
WDEF
Mayor Wamp Agrees to County Commission Resolution on Taylor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A new chapter in the saga over whether or not Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp can fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor occurred this afternoon. The discussion was tense over whether Mayor Wamp would be compliant with a resolution passed by the Commission. Wamp opened his comments by saying, “We’re all here today, because by surprise on Wednesday, you all brought forward this resolution that brought us to here.”
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVCFOX
Chase of wanted felon in Chattanooga ends with patrol vehicle, 2 others damaged, arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A chase of a wanted felon in Chattanooga Sunday night ended with the suspect in custody, an officer hurt, and 3 vehicles damaged, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m., when an officer noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect, 28-year-old...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
WDEF
Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
WAAY-TV
Fire reported at Imperial Aluminum in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at Imperial Aluminum. It's on Roy Owens Boulevard near Alabama 79. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said product was unintentionally smoldering and ignited. The fire will likely burn for a while. At this time, crews say it is...
mymix1041.com
Two restaurants nearly fail inspection after bugs were found in one, and dirty surfaces in another
From Local 3 News: Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, there are no failing scores to report. However, two restaurants did nearly fail their inspections. Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit in Cleveland and Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga both scored a 73. At Tacos El...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
WTVC
"This is really happening:" Budgetel evictees can't go back to claim left behind property
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — It has been four days since Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp shut down the Budgetel Inn. One couple tells us they didn't lose just their home, but so much more. We lost everything. Tisha Morgan tells us. Robert and Tisha Morgan have been struggling...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Gas Prices Make A Surprisingly Sharp Drop Right Before Thanksgiving
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 12.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a year...
WDEF
Lost Black & White Shih Tzu Bichon Mix
Lost downtown Chattanooga area on November 19, 2022. Black and white female Shih Tzu Bichon mix, 10 years old. She is very fluffy right now. Her name is Ruffles. She does not have her collar on. She is very skittish and will not come to someone if they run towards her. She is especially scared of children.
WTVC
Kitchen fire damages East Ridge home; no injuries reported, says fire chief
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE 11/19 @ 11:38 p.m. Multiple crews were dispatched to a house fire off Blocker Lane around 9:59 p.m. Saturday. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS arrived on the scene. According to East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams, crews saw heavy...
WTVC
Hamilton County School Board addresses Budgetel closure that affects 71 kids
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the extended stay motel "The Budgetel" was closed down by the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, many people including some Hamilton County students are looking for new homes. The Hamilton County School Board met Thursday and, while it was not on the agenda, it was...
chattanoogapulse.com
Tech Goes Home Offers Winter Computer Basics Skills Course, Opens Applications
Anyone in need of an affordable device and skills training in Hamilton County can apply for Tech Goes Home’s next Computer Basics course, with the next class beginning Nov. 30. Participants receive 15 total hours of digital skills training from the free course, as well as opportunities for other...
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
