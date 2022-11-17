ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
cityscopemag.com

Holiday Events in Chattanooga

Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mayor Wamp Agrees to County Commission Resolution on Taylor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A new chapter in the saga over whether or not Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp can fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor occurred this afternoon. The discussion was tense over whether Mayor Wamp would be compliant with a resolution passed by the Commission. Wamp opened his comments by saying, “We’re all here today, because by surprise on Wednesday, you all brought forward this resolution that brought us to here.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAAY-TV

Fire reported at Imperial Aluminum in Scottsboro

The Scottsboro Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at Imperial Aluminum. It's on Roy Owens Boulevard near Alabama 79. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said product was unintentionally smoldering and ignited. The fire will likely burn for a while. At this time, crews say it is...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings

Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Lost Black & White Shih Tzu Bichon Mix

Lost downtown Chattanooga area on November 19, 2022. Black and white female Shih Tzu Bichon mix, 10 years old. She is very fluffy right now. Her name is Ruffles. She does not have her collar on. She is very skittish and will not come to someone if they run towards her. She is especially scared of children.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

