Lost downtown Chattanooga area on November 19, 2022. Black and white female Shih Tzu Bichon mix, 10 years old. She is very fluffy right now. Her name is Ruffles. She does not have her collar on. She is very skittish and will not come to someone if they run towards her. She is especially scared of children.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO