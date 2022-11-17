Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Caesars Entertainment awards more than $500K in jackpots Sunday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sunday was a lucky day down at the Las Vegas Strip. Caesars Entertainment announced jackpot winners at two Las Vegas Strip properties on Sunday, November 20. One lucky winner, a Las Vegas local, hit a mega progressive jackpot while at Flamingo Las Vegas. The $465,945...
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest coming to M Resort in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas can expect some snow on Wednesday, November 23. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest officially opens to the public this week. Joining us now with more is the VP and General Manager of M Resort Spa and Casino, Hussain Mahrous.
'Wreaths of Hope' contest underway at Las Vegas casinos to benefit charities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A holiday contest is underway to benefit several charitable organizations around Las Vegas. Boyd Gaming announced that the "Wreaths of Hope" competition would begin Monday, Nov. 21, at seven of its properties. Local non-profits will decorate wreaths in the spirit of their organization. Those wreaths...
Adele will be saying 'Hello' to the New Year in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you still don't know who to ring in 2023 with, consider saying "Hello" to the New Year with Adele. On Sunday, Adele and Caesars Palace announced two special New Year's Eve Weekend performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. "New Year's...
Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas announces lineup following one year hiatus
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Punk rock fans, add this one to your festival list. Punk Rock Bowling (PRB) has officially announced its lineup for its 2023 festival, which is slated for May 26-29, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. Artists include Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, and more. According to...
Fremont Street Experience gears up to host several holiday events in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fremont Street Experience is looking to close out 2022 in a big way with several live music and events lined up in downtown Las Vegas. Events include tree-lighting ceremonies, a menorah lighting, and more can be found below. Drinksgiving with Flo Rida & The Great...
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Farrah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Farrah, 7, is an avid reader and budding artist who loves to draw. In her free time, Farrah plays with her Barbies, watches movies, and plays Minecraft & Roblox. Every three weeks, she also spends one night in the hospital while she receives chemo treatment.
Caesars introduces new security gun dogs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chase is on the case!. Caesars Entertainment welcomed Chase and eight other K9s onto its Firearm Detection Program on Thursday. Caesars Security Academy gathered at The LINQ Hotel to celebrate the gun dogs' training program graduation with a special cake and walk. MORE ON NEWS...
Sustainability company recycles chopsticks into furniture, opening in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One company is making its mark by reducing its carbon footprint here in Las Vegas. ChopValue is working toward sustainability by collecting recycled chopsticks and reusing them to create unique houseware and custom projects. With micro-factories throughout Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia, the company is...
100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
Founders Coffee giving drink benefiting VA Southern Nevada Fisher House
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Veterans Day may have passed, but Founders Coffee is giving back all month long through its 'giving drink' program. This month, it will benefit the VA Southern Nevada Fisher House. Joining us now with more from founders is Suzi Neuman and from Fischer House is...
Blood donations still needed over Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is fast approaching and while many might be focused on food, family and football during the long weekend, organizations say blood donations are still needed. The company Vitalant says fewer people donate during the Thanksgiving and winter holiday weeks than any other time of...
Las Vegas Desert Dogs hope to increase interest in lacrosse in Southern Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are set to begin their inaugural season next month, and the team hopes to increase interest in the sport of lacrosse in the community. Fan interest is gaining traction as team officials said more than 2,000 season tickets have already...
Lyft, Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities to offer ride code for Thanksgiving weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is again partnering with a popular rideshare to ensure everyone stays safe on valley roads this holiday weekend. A $5.00 Lyft discount code will be offered for riders using the rideshare starting Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 6:00 am through Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 6:00 pm.
Las Vegas Convention Center food service workers to hold strike authorization vote
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Food service workers at the Las Vegas Convention Center are planning to hold a vote next month on authorizing a potential strike, their union announced Monday. Workers with Centerplate will hold a strike authorization vote on Dec. 7 and 8, according to the Culinary Union,...
El Dorado Cantina to host FIFA World Cup watch party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you are a soccer fanatic and need somewhere to watch the FIFA World Cup, check this out. El Dorado Cantina will be hosting watch parties until Dec. 18, with specials during all Team USA and Team Mexico games, including $5 street tacos, $14 chicken wings and fries, Corona beer buckets for $20, and pitchers of draft beer for $20.
Henderson Silver Knights to host second annual Teddy Bear Toss benefitting local charities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's almost time to launch some stuffed animals onto the ice for a good cause. The Henderson Silver Knights announced their second annual 'Lucky Launch,' which will benefit multiple charities this holiday season. 'Lucky Launch' is the team's take on the popular Christmas time tradition...
Las Vegans commemorate World Day of Remembrance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People paid their respects to those who lost their lives in traffic accidents for World Day of Remembrance. The event happened at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Candles were lit, and people participated in prayer and song. Tiffani May was one of the speakers...
Jo Koy hosts first comedy show at T-Mobile Arena
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The T-Mobile Arena is welcoming its first comedian to headline the stage on Saturday. Jo Koy is returning to Las Vegas to kick off his world tour 'Funny is Funny' at the entertainment hub. The comic first kicked off his stand-up career at local comedy...
City of North Las Vegas is ready for annual tree lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is ready to light up the tree!. You can join the city council on Dec. 1 at Liberty Park at 4 p.m. to watch local youth perform, light the tree, and visit with Santa. For more information on the...
