ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Caesars Entertainment awards more than $500K in jackpots Sunday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sunday was a lucky day down at the Las Vegas Strip. Caesars Entertainment announced jackpot winners at two Las Vegas Strip properties on Sunday, November 20. One lucky winner, a Las Vegas local, hit a mega progressive jackpot while at Flamingo Las Vegas. The $465,945...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest coming to M Resort in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas can expect some snow on Wednesday, November 23. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest officially opens to the public this week. Joining us now with more is the VP and General Manager of M Resort Spa and Casino, Hussain Mahrous.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Wreaths of Hope' contest underway at Las Vegas casinos to benefit charities

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A holiday contest is underway to benefit several charitable organizations around Las Vegas. Boyd Gaming announced that the "Wreaths of Hope" competition would begin Monday, Nov. 21, at seven of its properties. Local non-profits will decorate wreaths in the spirit of their organization. Those wreaths...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adele will be saying 'Hello' to the New Year in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you still don't know who to ring in 2023 with, consider saying "Hello" to the New Year with Adele. On Sunday, Adele and Caesars Palace announced two special New Year's Eve Weekend performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. "New Year's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Farrah

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Farrah, 7, is an avid reader and budding artist who loves to draw. In her free time, Farrah plays with her Barbies, watches movies, and plays Minecraft & Roblox. Every three weeks, she also spends one night in the hospital while she receives chemo treatment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Caesars introduces new security gun dogs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chase is on the case!. Caesars Entertainment welcomed Chase and eight other K9s onto its Firearm Detection Program on Thursday. Caesars Security Academy gathered at The LINQ Hotel to celebrate the gun dogs' training program graduation with a special cake and walk. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blood donations still needed over Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is fast approaching and while many might be focused on food, family and football during the long weekend, organizations say blood donations are still needed. The company Vitalant says fewer people donate during the Thanksgiving and winter holiday weeks than any other time of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina to host FIFA World Cup watch party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you are a soccer fanatic and need somewhere to watch the FIFA World Cup, check this out. El Dorado Cantina will be hosting watch parties until Dec. 18, with specials during all Team USA and Team Mexico games, including $5 street tacos, $14 chicken wings and fries, Corona beer buckets for $20, and pitchers of draft beer for $20.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegans commemorate World Day of Remembrance

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People paid their respects to those who lost their lives in traffic accidents for World Day of Remembrance. The event happened at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Candles were lit, and people participated in prayer and song. Tiffani May was one of the speakers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jo Koy hosts first comedy show at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The T-Mobile Arena is welcoming its first comedian to headline the stage on Saturday. Jo Koy is returning to Las Vegas to kick off his world tour 'Funny is Funny' at the entertainment hub. The comic first kicked off his stand-up career at local comedy...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy