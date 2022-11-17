Read full article on original website
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
American Red Cross gives back to blood donors, urges donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday spirit is rising, and blood donations are still going down. As the holiday season approaches, blood donations are expected to drop more than 20% in the upcoming weeks. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is seeking blood donors to support the ongoing...
Visually impaired students prepare Thanksgiving meal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students with the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation whipped up their aprons to prepare Thanksgiving feasts for their families. Visually impaired students showed off their skills from the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation's cooking classes to create a tasty lunch. The Thanksgiving feast included an abundance of...
