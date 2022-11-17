ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 1

Related
Y-105FM

Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants

Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
ROCHESTER, MN
visitwinona.com

Why Winona is the “Miami of Minnesota”

KROC’s Carly Ross dug a little deeper after discovering that Winona has been referred to as the “Miami of Minnesota.” It seems that she was one of the only few people not to know about this reference but a visit to Visit Winona’s website cleared that up for her. According to Visit Winona’s Marketing Specialist, Cynthya Porter, the Weather Almanac says that Winona is the warmest place in Minnesota. Also, “Winona and Miami are located in the same position in the Southeast corners of their respective states of Minnesota and Florida.” Because of this, Visit Winona decided to launch a successful advertising campaign around this claim.
WINONA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7

One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather

Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers

Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
LYLE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life

The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Where to Get Santa Photos with Your Pets in Rochester

Pretty soon we'll start to see tons of photos of kids going to visit Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. It's super cute, I always loved to go see Santa during the holiday season! But what about those of us who don't have kids? Well, if you're a crazy pet person like me, you may want to bring your pet to get a photo with Santa. You're in luck, there's a spot in Rochester, MN that can make that happen!
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin

Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Joshua Lee Jones, 38, changed his address to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE in Rochester on November...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Popular Minnesota Canned Meat Maker Creates A ‘New’ Holiday Product

Minnesota's very own SPAM company in Austin has done it again. They've come up with another amazing item that will surely sell out again this year if it's as popular as the 2019 release of SPAM Pumpkin Spice - Limited Edition. The pumpkin spice variety of SPAM was released in August and sold out in about 7 hours, according to an article in foodandwine.com.
AUSTIN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy