KROC’s Carly Ross dug a little deeper after discovering that Winona has been referred to as the “Miami of Minnesota.” It seems that she was one of the only few people not to know about this reference but a visit to Visit Winona’s website cleared that up for her. According to Visit Winona’s Marketing Specialist, Cynthya Porter, the Weather Almanac says that Winona is the warmest place in Minnesota. Also, “Winona and Miami are located in the same position in the Southeast corners of their respective states of Minnesota and Florida.” Because of this, Visit Winona decided to launch a successful advertising campaign around this claim.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO