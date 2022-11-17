Read full article on original website
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants
Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
visitwinona.com
Why Winona is the “Miami of Minnesota”
KROC’s Carly Ross dug a little deeper after discovering that Winona has been referred to as the “Miami of Minnesota.” It seems that she was one of the only few people not to know about this reference but a visit to Visit Winona’s website cleared that up for her. According to Visit Winona’s Marketing Specialist, Cynthya Porter, the Weather Almanac says that Winona is the warmest place in Minnesota. Also, “Winona and Miami are located in the same position in the Southeast corners of their respective states of Minnesota and Florida.” Because of this, Visit Winona decided to launch a successful advertising campaign around this claim.
Minnesota’s First Japanese Donut Shop is 70 Minutes from Rochester
Most people really love a good donut. Every time donuts are brought into the office I can't say no. We have so many great spots in southeast Minnesota to get a donut but there's one spot about 70 minutes from Rochester that's like nothing else you can find in Minnesota.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Quick Country 96.5
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
KAAL-TV
Body found with gunshot to the head in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalists Coming to Rochester Next Year
I saw they were going on tour on their Instagram and when I saw they were coming to Rochester, MN I freaked out a little! Finalists from the most recent season of 'America's Got Talent' will be performing at the Mayo Civic Center next year. I used to watch 'America's...
Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather
Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers
Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Rochester, MN (2022)
Thanksgiving 2022 is on Thursday, November 24th. For many, living in the kitchen cooking all day on Thanksgiving is not always realistic or appealing. Thankfully, you can leave your pots, pans, and spatulas in the drawers thanks to this list of Rochester restaurants open on Thanksgiving this year. If you...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life
The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
Where to Get Santa Photos with Your Pets in Rochester
Pretty soon we'll start to see tons of photos of kids going to visit Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. It's super cute, I always loved to go see Santa during the holiday season! But what about those of us who don't have kids? Well, if you're a crazy pet person like me, you may want to bring your pet to get a photo with Santa. You're in luck, there's a spot in Rochester, MN that can make that happen!
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Joshua Lee Jones, 38, changed his address to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE in Rochester on November...
Popular Minnesota Canned Meat Maker Creates A ‘New’ Holiday Product
Minnesota's very own SPAM company in Austin has done it again. They've come up with another amazing item that will surely sell out again this year if it's as popular as the 2019 release of SPAM Pumpkin Spice - Limited Edition. The pumpkin spice variety of SPAM was released in August and sold out in about 7 hours, according to an article in foodandwine.com.
