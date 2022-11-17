ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Click2Houston.com

Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard. We're told officers with the University...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 people shot inside vehicle at gas station near Medical Center area, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after three people were shot inside their SUV near a gas station near the Medical Center area Sunday morning. The shooting initially happened in the 6500 block of Main Street. The victims drove their vehicle to a gas station in the 6700 block of Greenbriar near Holcombe in the Medical Center area shortly after 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris County

A home in Atascocita was completely destroyed early Sunday morning after catching on fire for the second time in two days. The home, located at 18238 Enchanted Rock Trail near Logan Pass Way first caught on fire around 5:30 p.m. on November 21, 2022. Crews with the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it destroyed the home.
ATASCOCITA, TX
KHOU

2 men shot to death outside gas station in Alief, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting where two men were killed in a parking lot. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on Bissonnet Street near South Kirkwood Road. Police said the two victims were approached by a group of eight men that...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a large fire at a duplex in the Montrose area. The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1544360-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97429. Recovery Location: 12301 Kurland Drive, Houston, TX 77034. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 6’0”/6’1”. Weight: 127lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Black. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in an open field, clothed in: a gray t-shirt...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deadly crash in east Houston causes lane closures for several hours

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in east Houston, causing traffic delays. It happened on the 610 East Loop going northbound at Clinton Dr., where it's unclear exactly how everything transpired, but we're told a man was changing his tire when the driver lost control. The man, who...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU



