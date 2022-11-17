Read full article on original website
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in front yard of north Houston home, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in north Houston. It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning in a neighborhood on the 5900 block of Werner Street near East Witcher Lane. Houston police say the victim lived in the area. He was found in...
Police find man dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside home in north Houston
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and when officers arrived, they found the man dead. The victim does not live at the home where he was found, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
Young man found shot to death inside bedroom in Channelview, deputies say
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A young man was found shot to death in his room in Channelview, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Dell Dale St. near the East Freeway. Investigators said the man was with a friend...
cw39.com
Hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes. It happened after midnight Monday morning at the 7600 block of West Montgomery Road near West Little York. Police said the man was in the roadway when a 2000 Nissan Altima hit him and...
At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard. We're told officers with the University...
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after being ambushed by 3 men during shooting in north Houston, police say
A witness said he heard what sounded like an AK-47 being shot outside of his apartment. He found a man wounded and attempted to save his life, but the injuries were too severe.
Click2Houston.com
3 people shot inside vehicle at gas station near Medical Center area, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after three people were shot inside their SUV near a gas station near the Medical Center area Sunday morning. The shooting initially happened in the 6500 block of Main Street. The victims drove their vehicle to a gas station in the 6700 block of Greenbriar near Holcombe in the Medical Center area shortly after 5 a.m.
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris County
A home in Atascocita was completely destroyed early Sunday morning after catching on fire for the second time in two days. The home, located at 18238 Enchanted Rock Trail near Logan Pass Way first caught on fire around 5:30 p.m. on November 21, 2022. Crews with the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it destroyed the home.
Silver Alert: Woman with Alzheimer's last seen in Westchase area near Beltway 8
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman. They issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Maria Valles who they said has Alzheimer's. She was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday in the 10700 block of Meadowglen Lane in...
Click2Houston.com
‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder
HOUSTON – Fans around the country are expressing frustration that the investigation into the murder of beloved Migos rapper “Takeoff” appears to have gone cold, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KPRC 2 Monday morning that is definitely not the truth. According to police, Takeoff, whose...
All lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston reopen after big rig hits overpass
HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston have reopened following a big rig crash, according to TxDOT. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. when the big rig hit part of the overpass on the Gulf Freeway near Memorial. All main lanes were shut down...
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
2 men shot to death outside gas station in Alief, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting where two men were killed in a parking lot. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on Bissonnet Street near South Kirkwood Road. Police said the two victims were approached by a group of eight men that...
Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose
HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a large fire at a duplex in the Montrose area. The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle...
fox26houston.com
Home invasion leads to officer involved shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO investigates
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are searching for other possible suspects after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez deputies responded to a home invasion in progress in the 5400 block of Melody Lane around 7:00 p.m. Possible suspects were still there when the deputies arrived.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1544360-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97429. Recovery Location: 12301 Kurland Drive, Houston, TX 77034. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 6’0”/6’1”. Weight: 127lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Black. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in an open field, clothed in: a gray t-shirt...
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash in east Houston causes lane closures for several hours
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in east Houston, causing traffic delays. It happened on the 610 East Loop going northbound at Clinton Dr., where it's unclear exactly how everything transpired, but we're told a man was changing his tire when the driver lost control. The man, who...
