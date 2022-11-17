ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Esker and Quadient Partner on Electronic Invoicing in France

Automation solutions provider Esker and communication solutions supplier Quadient have partnered with the French government’s upcoming Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) to help businesses transition to compliance with upcoming French tax regulations. The French finance law requires that invoices exchanged between value added tax (VAT) taxpayers must be transmitted in...
PYMNTS

Choice, Convenience, Compliance: The Promise Of Open-Loop Systems

Despite substantial advances in digital solutions, consumers still use cards and automated clearing house (ACH) transfers for nearly all their non-cash payments. These are closed-loop systems, lacking the agility and efficiency that today’s consumers and businesses expect. By contrast, open-loop peer-to-peer (P2P) payment networks liberate the movement of money...
PYMNTS

Texas FinTech Bank GloriFi Shutters as Funding Falls Through

GloriFi, a Texas startup that billed itself as a conservative alternative to “woke” Wall Street firms, is reportedly closing its doors. The company has laid off most of its workers and informed them it is shutting down, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Nov. 21), citing sources close to the matter and internal emails.
TEXAS STATE
PYMNTS

Tigo Money and Visa Team on Digital Financial Services in LatAm

Digital wallet Tigo Money has partnered with Visa on a regional agreement that aims to expand access to digital financial services across Latin America. The agreement creates a new payment solution — the Tigo Money Visa Card — that is linked to the consumer’s Tigo Money wallet and allows them to use their digital money anywhere Visa is accepted, the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 21) press release.
PYMNTS

ACI Worldwide Teams With NTT to Promote LatAm/EU eCommerce

Payments software provider ACI Worldwide and technology company NTT Data have joined forces to offer expanded eCommerce services to merchants in Latin America and Europe. The partnership — set to launch in Italy — will see NTT integrate ACI's Secure eCommerce offering into its technology portfolio, the companies said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS Monday (Nov. 21).
PYMNTS

FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme

Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
OHIO STATE
PYMNTS

Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses

Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
PYMNTS

FinTech WeLab Considers $250M Funding Round for APAC Expansion

Hong Kong-based lending FinTech WeLab is reportedly considering a new funding round that could value the company at about $2 billion. The company hopes to raise $200 million to $250 million during the round to accelerate its growth and has sought input from new and existing investors, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 21), citing unnamed sources.
PYMNTS

Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions

Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
PYMNTS

How the Entangled CEOs of FTX and Alameda Took the Public for a Ride

At the heart of the FTX implosion, which has reportedly left nearly a million former customers and investors who trusted the exchange empty-handed, is the company’s complicated and compromised relationship with its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Both entities were founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka SBF), the 30-year-old former...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PYMNTS

78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials

Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
PYMNTS

TRADE X Expands Online B2B Auto Marketplace to Ghana

Ontario-based international automotive trading platform TRADE X announced on Monday (Nov. 21) that it has expanded its business-to-business (B2B) online vehicle marketplace into Ghana. With the opening of an office in Accra and the launch of new trade routes for importing pre-owned vehicles from North America, Europe and other strategic...
PYMNTS

Worldline Neonomics Partnership Aims for Pan-European Open Banking API Coverage

Worldline has entered into a commercial partnership with open banking specialist Neonomics, the French-based global payments firm announced in a press release on Monday (Nov 21). Although Worldline is already an established player in European open banking, offering its services to merchants, banks and FinTechs across the continent, the new...
PYMNTS

Access Softek Launches Business Banking Solution for Community FIs

Omnichannel digital banking provider Access Softek has launched a new solution designed to enable community banks and credit unions (CUs) to provide services to businesses of all sizes — from sole proprietors to corporates. With the new generation of Access Digital Business Banking, the company’s solution that creates a...
PYMNTS

Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
PYMNTS

Grocers, PayTech Firms Partner to Drive Connected Retail Experience

According to a recent PYMNTS survey, most U.S. and U.K. retailers believe that their ability to replicate the frictionless shopping and payment experience of eCommerce in-store is critical for maintaining customer loyalty and engagement. The report, “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, revealed...
PYMNTS

Airswift Launches Gateway to Help Online Merchants Accept Crypto

Cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Airswift has launched a full-stack payment gateway for online businesses. Airswift Connect integrates with merchants’ online stores to enable them to accept cryptocurrency worldwide, the company said Monday (Nov. 21) in an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of...
PYMNTS

US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance

Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy