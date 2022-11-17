Read full article on original website
Esker and Quadient Partner on Electronic Invoicing in France
Automation solutions provider Esker and communication solutions supplier Quadient have partnered with the French government’s upcoming Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) to help businesses transition to compliance with upcoming French tax regulations. The French finance law requires that invoices exchanged between value added tax (VAT) taxpayers must be transmitted in...
Choice, Convenience, Compliance: The Promise Of Open-Loop Systems
Despite substantial advances in digital solutions, consumers still use cards and automated clearing house (ACH) transfers for nearly all their non-cash payments. These are closed-loop systems, lacking the agility and efficiency that today’s consumers and businesses expect. By contrast, open-loop peer-to-peer (P2P) payment networks liberate the movement of money...
Texas FinTech Bank GloriFi Shutters as Funding Falls Through
GloriFi, a Texas startup that billed itself as a conservative alternative to “woke” Wall Street firms, is reportedly closing its doors. The company has laid off most of its workers and informed them it is shutting down, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Nov. 21), citing sources close to the matter and internal emails.
Tigo Money and Visa Team on Digital Financial Services in LatAm
Digital wallet Tigo Money has partnered with Visa on a regional agreement that aims to expand access to digital financial services across Latin America. The agreement creates a new payment solution — the Tigo Money Visa Card — that is linked to the consumer’s Tigo Money wallet and allows them to use their digital money anywhere Visa is accepted, the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 21) press release.
ACI Worldwide Teams With NTT to Promote LatAm/EU eCommerce
Payments software provider ACI Worldwide and technology company NTT Data have joined forces to offer expanded eCommerce services to merchants in Latin America and Europe. The partnership — set to launch in Italy — will see NTT integrate ACI's Secure eCommerce offering into its technology portfolio, the companies said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS Monday (Nov. 21).
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
FinTech WeLab Considers $250M Funding Round for APAC Expansion
Hong Kong-based lending FinTech WeLab is reportedly considering a new funding round that could value the company at about $2 billion. The company hopes to raise $200 million to $250 million during the round to accelerate its growth and has sought input from new and existing investors, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 21), citing unnamed sources.
Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions
Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
How the Entangled CEOs of FTX and Alameda Took the Public for a Ride
At the heart of the FTX implosion, which has reportedly left nearly a million former customers and investors who trusted the exchange empty-handed, is the company’s complicated and compromised relationship with its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Both entities were founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka SBF), the 30-year-old former...
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
TRADE X Expands Online B2B Auto Marketplace to Ghana
Ontario-based international automotive trading platform TRADE X announced on Monday (Nov. 21) that it has expanded its business-to-business (B2B) online vehicle marketplace into Ghana. With the opening of an office in Accra and the launch of new trade routes for importing pre-owned vehicles from North America, Europe and other strategic...
Modern Treasury Sees ‘Tectonic Shift’ of Private Innovation From FedNow Launch
In the run-up to the launch of the FedNow real-time payments platform, financial industry insiders are anticipating what the Federal Reserve’s new baby will look like when it arrives sometime in summer 2023. Among them is Sam Aarons, co-founder and chief technology officer of Modern Treasury, who told PYMNTS...
Worldline Neonomics Partnership Aims for Pan-European Open Banking API Coverage
Worldline has entered into a commercial partnership with open banking specialist Neonomics, the French-based global payments firm announced in a press release on Monday (Nov 21). Although Worldline is already an established player in European open banking, offering its services to merchants, banks and FinTechs across the continent, the new...
D2C Sticker Brand Leverages Printing Business Email List to Launch Hot Sauce
As direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands compete to win consumers’ attention and to secure their loyalty, the custom printing site Sticker Mule has expanded to a new audience by taking a sharp turn — launching a hot sauce brand. “We [launched Mule Sauce] for fun, to be honest with you,”...
Access Softek Launches Business Banking Solution for Community FIs
Omnichannel digital banking provider Access Softek has launched a new solution designed to enable community banks and credit unions (CUs) to provide services to businesses of all sizes — from sole proprietors to corporates. With the new generation of Access Digital Business Banking, the company’s solution that creates a...
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
Grocers, PayTech Firms Partner to Drive Connected Retail Experience
According to a recent PYMNTS survey, most U.S. and U.K. retailers believe that their ability to replicate the frictionless shopping and payment experience of eCommerce in-store is critical for maintaining customer loyalty and engagement. The report, “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, revealed...
Airswift Launches Gateway to Help Online Merchants Accept Crypto
Cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Airswift has launched a full-stack payment gateway for online businesses. Airswift Connect integrates with merchants’ online stores to enable them to accept cryptocurrency worldwide, the company said Monday (Nov. 21) in an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of...
US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance
Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
